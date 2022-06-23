ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, PA

Meet The Troy Town Band!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY — I had the pleasure to meet with Robert Oldroyd, founder of the Troy Town Band, he founded the band when he was in high school. They open up their summer series tonight at the Troy High School Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. Rob also talked about the Troy Jazz Band,...

WETM 18 News

Chemung County Fairgrounds creates a new ticket system for this season

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County fairgrounds are gearing up to kick off their festivities from August 2nd through the 7th. This year, they are starting to sell tickets earlier due to a new ticket system. “Everything is online. It allows us to do it a little bit quicker and, allows the people […]
NewsChannel 36

Set the Sky to Music lights show flies over Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could jam out at the Arnot Mall Saturday night with the Set the Sky to Music Light show. The Parking Lot Party by JC Penny set the stage for the unique light show. One hundred and twenty drones flew roughly 400 feet over the Arnot...
therecord-online.com

Wood carvers on display at 40 & 8 Hooskow event

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The fourth annual wood carving event is up and carving at the 40 & 8 Club two miles north of Lock Haven along the Renovo Road. The public, free event features nine carvers from all over Pennsylvania, displaying their artwork and offering it for sale. It will run until 10 p.m. on Friday and all-day Saturday into the night, with live music both days.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven area events: It’s almost a wrap

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven area has been abuzz (literally) for a few days with multiple activities for participants and spectators alike. Saturday marks the wind-down day for some of those, including the 36th annual Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven and the 40&8 Hooskow carving event along the Renovo Road.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

What’s Happening On Home Page: 06/20 – 06/24

There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
WELLSBORO, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

The Home Page Network

After a two year hiatus the District IV North-South All-Star game returned on Friday, June 24, which saw Team UPMC (North) shut out Team Geisinger (South) 36-0. Previously the game has been played at South Williamsport High School and put on by the South Williamsport Lions Club. This year, The District IV Coaches Association put on the game and with Danville High School playing host.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: The Danville monkeys

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16; calls about the monkeys in Danville, our special coverage of the Hurricane Agnes anniversary, and of course, Ranger. But first, we begin with a call about the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
DANVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
WETM 18 News

WATCH: Original NBC Nightly News report on 1972 flood

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – The floods of 1972 caused by Hurricane Agnes made headlines across the country, as well as the Twin Tiers. The flood waters wiped out cities and towns throughout the northeastern United States. Small Southern Tier cities like Olean, Corning, and Elmira made it into national reports about the destruction from […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Racing Sunday Update

It was hot afternoon to race at Watking Glen on Saturday and our Rick Hughey has the recap. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical Hospital nurse awarded for serving as role model for coworkers

Lewisburg — Following a nomination from a coworker, nurse Shelby Ruch is the most recent recipient of a DAISY Award from Evangelical Community Hospital. The awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care. Ruch has been a registered nurse with Evangelical since January of 2017, and her expertise was essential to her nominator, Brittany Smith, who is currently a nursing assistant in the Acute Care Unit. According to Brittany: "I got to follow Shelby around for my nursing internship. The one...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim scammed out of $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace for a UTV

Cogan Station, Pa — "It was too good to be real," the victim told police, but despite those misgivings, they still sent a scammer $4,500 through Bitcoin for a utility terrain vehicle they never received. State police at Montoursville say the victim had seen an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for a 2018 John Deere Gator UTV with a price of $4,500. On May 29, the victim, of Cogan Station, sent the funds via Bitcoin to the seller but never received the UTV. The victim reported the scam to police two weeks later. State police at Montoursville is urging the community to be aware of online scams, as they are at an all-time high.
COGAN STATION, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Councilman addresses abuse allegations facing Williamsport principal

Williamsport, Pa.— Williamsport Councilmember Adam Yoder addressed the sexual assault allegations against Williamsport High School Principal Roger Freed at Thursday's meeting. Yoder's comments encouraged the community to "be there for the victim," expressed admiration for the victim in coming forward, and encouraged others dealing with abuse to come forward as well. He "went back and forth" on whether to address the reports coming out of the high school, said Yoder. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Sunday storms in the offing

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a hazardous weather outlook for all of Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties:. Thunderstorms with brief heavy downpours are possible this afternoon. into early tonight. The NWS says the storms will be scattered starting at 3...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives

Jersey Shore, Pa. —As police officers with the Tiadaghton Valley Region Police Department spoke with a woman, she motioned with her eyes several times to show where a person was inside her home. Officers asked the woman to step outside of the residence located near the 300 block of Old Route 200 in Jersey Shore and entered the home. As they cleared the residence, officers called out for Todd Aaron Hill, 48, of Williamsport to reveal himself. ...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
CNHI

Beverly Little League all-stars possess big arms, solid hitting

If experience factors into the Williamsport Little League all-star tournament, then the boys from Beverly should be in a good position to do some damage this summer. Many of the players on Chris Merritt's squad played for him last year as 11-year-olds, reaching the finals of both the Williamsport and Stan Brown tournaments in their age group while winning the Jimmy Found Tournament. Add to that Logan Fiahlo, who was on Beverly's Williamsport team as an 11-year-old last season and returns for a second go-round, plus an excellent pitching staff and hitting up and down the lineup, and Garden City Boys could find lots of success coming their way in District 15.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

First responders perform bus evacuation drills in Tioga County

WESTFIELD, Pa (WETM) — Students, parents, and first responders were able to participate in some very helpful safety drills Thursday morning. The drills consisted of mock emergency bus drills that were held in Westfield Pa., Tioga County. The drills were put in place by the Nothern Tioga School District in cooperation with UPMC Wellsboros, Pennsylvania […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical names new Emergency Medicine physician

Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Michael Briskey, MD, an Emergency Medicine physician to its Medical Staff. Dr. Briskey joins the Evangelical Emergency Medicine Group in June 2022. As an emergency physician, Dr. Briskey specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness. Dr. Briskey received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine, serving as Chief Resident, at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa. Dr. Briskey is currently completing his Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) through the Wilderness Medical Society. As a FAWM fellow, Briskey will be recognized as receiving the highest level of achievement in the field of wilderness medicine. Wilderness medicine concentrates on recognizing, treating, and preventing injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors.
LEWISBURG, PA

