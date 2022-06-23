ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

South Carolina man accused of attempted murder after fight over fettuccine

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of attempted murder after police said he beat a woman over a dispute about a pasta dish, authorities said.

James Howard Moultrie Jr., 31, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies that she was severely beaten on Friday, accusing Moultrie of drinking and becoming angry because she had not made him chicken fettuccine, WCSC-TV reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moultrie and the victim became engaged in a “heated” argument before he pushed her onto the floor, The News & Observer reported.

A 4-year-old child reportedly was “within sight” and had “covered his ears during the incident,” the newspaper reported. The victim took the boy out of the room but when she returned, Moultrie allegedly punched and choked her and “put his hand over her mouth and nose,” the sheriff’s office said.

An affidavit alleges that Moultrie put the boy “at unreasonable risk of harm affecting his physical and mental health and safety,” WCSC reported.

A medical examination showed that the victim suffered a fractured nose and significant inflammation and swelling, according to the television station.

Moultrie was arrested on Monday, The News & Observer reported. He was released after posting $125,000 bail, online records show.

The victim also claimed that in a separate incident on May 17, Moultrie became angry and fired a bullet at her as she sat in her vehicle, WCSC reported.

