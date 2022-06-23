ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astonishing new campaign exposes the dangerous chemicals that are inside your vape - including insect killer and cleaning products

By Levi Parsons
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A confronting government advert to warn about the dangers of vaping shows an e-cigarette marked with the label 'insect killer' and the caption: 'Do you know what you are vaping?'

The National Health and Medical Research Council released a report on e-cigarettes Thursday, sounding the alarm for the more than two million Aussies who have tried the smoking alternative.

New testing shows vapes can contain hundreds of dangerous chemicals found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCrMo_0gJJ5rB600
Worry vaping facts

- Many vapes contain nicotine making them addictive

- Vapes can contain the same harmful chemicals found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray

- Vapes can leave young people at increased risk of depression and anxiety

- The nicotine in one vape can = 50 cigarettes. Depending on the size of the vape and nicotine strength, it can be much higher

- Young people who vape are 3 times as likely to take up smoking cigarettes

- Vape aerosol is not water vapour

- Vaping has been linked to lung disease.

- Vapes can cause long-lasting damaging effects on the brain and physical development.

Source: NSW Government

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly warned 'e-cigarettes carry significant harms' - making it even more dangerous than traditional tobacco.

'Please discuss this evidence with your children, your nieces and nephews, students, players in your football or netball team, your brothers and sisters - we need that conversation out there,' he said.

'We need these matters to be barbecue stoppers.'

Medical experts are particularly concerned about the take up of vaping among teens with flavours such as bubblegum, fairy floss, fruit loops, gummy bears and apple pie, luring young people in and getting them addicted.

The report found one in five Australians aged 18 to 24 have tried e-cigarettes, while five per cent use regularly.

The battery-powered devices work by heating the liquid inside and producing an aerosol that can be inhaled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WI15A_0gJJ5rB600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyF40_0gJJ5rB600
The vaping report found one in five Australians aged 18 to 24 have tried e-cigarettes

But the vapour - once touted as a safer alternative to cigarettes - is made up of various 'cancer-causing' chemicals such as heavy metals - even if labelled 'nicotine free'.

Other risks include cardiovascular disease and mental illness.

An anti-vape campaign simultaneously launched by the NSW Government warned about the misconception that vaping is harmless.

'Vapes are not water. The main ingredient in vapes is propylene glycol, vegetable glycerine or glyercol,' the online ad said.

'Vapes can contain the same harmful chemicals found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray. They just don't put it on the pack.

'Testing has shown that vapes labelled 'nicotine-free' can have high nicotine levels. People can think they are using nicotine-free vapes and can unknowingly quickly develop a nicotine addiction.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lzqf_0gJJ5rB600
 Medical experts are particularly concerned about the take up of vaping among teens with flavours such as bubblegum, fairy floss, fruit loops, gummy bears and apple pie, luring young people in and getting them addicted (stock image)

Under current laws it is illegal to buy liquid nicotine without a doctor's prescription, with the product treated as an alternative to anti-smoking aids like nicotine patches and gum.

A claim long-held by advocates of e-cigarettes' was that vaping can be an important tool which can help smokers quit.

Advocates for the product, which includes lobbyists Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates, say e-cigarettes should be made more readily available as a smoking cessation.

But the report found no proof vaping helps smokers stub out for good.

'There is limited evidence that e-cigarettes are effective at helping smokers quit,' Prof Kelly said.

'Only one in three people who used e-cigarettes reported that they use them to help quit smoking, so most people are using them recreationally.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyVFg_0gJJ5rB600
About 2 million people across Australia have tried vaping (vape pictured)

What is an e-cigarette and how is it different to smoking tobacco?

An electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) is a device that allows users to inhale nicotine by heating a vapour from a solution that contain nicotine, propylene and flavourings.

As there is no burning involved, there is no smoke like a traditional cigarette.

But while they have been branded as carrying a lower risk than cigarettes, an increasing swell of studies is showing health dangers.

E-cigarettes do not produce tar or carbon monoxide, but the vapor does contain some harmful chemicals.

Nicotine is the highly addictive chemical which makes it difficult for smokers to quit.

Nearly three million people in Britain use e-cigarettes, and more than nine million Americans.

TYPES:

1. Standard e-cigarette

Battery-powered device containing nicotine e-liquid.

It vaporizes flavored nicotine liquid.

2. Juul

Very similar to normal e-cigarettes but with sleeker design and, in the US, a higher concentration of nicotine. In the UK and EU limited to 20 mg/ml.

Thanks to its 'nicotine salts', manufacturers claim one pod delivers the amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

It is composed of an e-cigarette (battery and temperature control), and a pod of e-liquid which is inserted at the end.

The liquid contains nicotine, chemicals and flavorings.

Like other vaping devices, it vaporizes the e-liquid.

3. IQOS by Philip Morris

Pen-shaped, charged like an iPod.

Vaporizes tobacco.

It is known as a 'heat not burn' smokeless device, heating tobacco but not burning it (at 350C compared to 600C as normal cigarettes do).

The company claims this method lowers users' exposure to carcinogen from burning tobacco.

Comments / 8

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

