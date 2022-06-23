CB West’s Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 353 West 7th Avenue in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Don’t miss this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Parkview at W 7th! The home boasts a rooftop terrace, 4th-floor loft, finished basement, and more! The main level is a fantastic open space with hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and a large front window to let in natural light! The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a custom tile backsplash, full overlay cabinets, and a kitchen peninsula with counter height seating. A convenient powder room completes the floor. The second level includes the owner’s suite with a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, plush carpeting, and an exquisite en suite full bathroom with a stall shower and dual vanities. The practical laundry room with included appliances is on this floor as well! On the third floor are two additional spacious bedrooms with custom paint and ample closet space, and share access to the full hallway bathroom. The fourth level of this continually endearing home shows off a great, multi-purpose space: a loft with a built-in wet bar, wine fridge, and access to the incredible rooftop terrace. Ready for summer entertaining, the partially covered rooftop terrace is a premium outdoor space, with plenty of space for an outdoor dining area and separate entertainment space. Downstairs, the finished basement provides an additional living space, making for an excellent recreation room, playroom, or home office, and has direct access to the 1-car garage. This house is newer construction, only seven years old, in pristine condition, and will be sure to age with you comfortably through the years. The location is great, just within walking distance to Sutcliffe Park and all of the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife Conshohocken has to offer. Close to the train stations for its swift access to Center City. Located within the award-winning Colonial school district, this home is a must-see! Schedule an appointment today!

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO