Stoplight would make dangerous intersection safer

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on gun and drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on June 14 at approximately 8:57 a.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 500 block of East 3rd Street. Police made contact with 41-year-old Javits Sullivan and 32-year-old Latasha Tyler. Police recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun (reported stolen), additional ammunition, 2.9 grams of cocaine, 4.4 grams of marijuana, .042 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and $440 in currency. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
