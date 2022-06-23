Stoplight would make dangerous intersection safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating 11 separate shootings from Friday night into Saturday that left two people dead and 10 others injured. A 22-year-old woman was killed in a double shooting in Kensington, according to police. The shooting happened on the 200 block of East Tioga Street. Police say the woman was shot twice in the chest while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital around 3:15 a.m. The second victim in the shooting, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the left forearm, police say. The man was sitting next to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO