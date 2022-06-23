ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

One Million+ Views Later, These 8 Viral TikTok Dresses Are Still Going Strong

By Sierra Mayhew
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The power of TikTok is simply unmatched. We've seen creators on the app sell out everything from chic fashion finds to random Amazon finds that are simply life-changing. But never has anything created as big of a commotion as the dresses that have gained quite the applause. A quick show-and-tell of...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I'm 5'2", But I Feel Tall in These Summer Sandals

As a member of the 5’2” and under club, I’m proud to say people are often surprised to hear what my height actually is. Not to say there’s anything wrong with being on the petite side of the spectrum, but I do aim to always dress in a way that’s flattering for my body type, and it seems I’ve been successfully elongating my appearance all this time.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Wore Denim Shorts With Toe-Jewelry Sandals, and Now I Need a Pair

If you like to see what Meghan Markle wears these days and also need new sandals, you've come to the right place. Markle was out in Santa Barbara over the weekend to cheer Prince Harry on at his polo match, and her casual summer outfit was quite relatable. The denim-on-denim look included a tucked-in button-down and shorts by L.A.-based brand Dôen (now sold out, sorry). She topped the look off with a sweater tied around her shoulders and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Now, let's discuss her shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Mini Dress#Party Dress#Embellished Dress#The Dress
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Ashley Graham's Sheer-Paneled Corset Is About to Go Viral on Instagram

In what can only be described as the most relatable fashion-girl move of all time, Ashley Graham got all dressed up this week to take some extremely well-lit selfies in her bathroom. For the DIY shoot, which resulted in six self-timer shots that the supermodel posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, Graham wore a blue patterned corset top that casually features clasp closures up the front and two skin-baring sheer panels on either side.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Zara Said Let's Party: 30 Pretty Going-Out Shoes That Have My Jaw on the Floor

Whenever I'm getting ready to go out for the night, my plans usually come first and my outfit choice second. But ever so often, it's the other way around. On occasions like this, I find myself invading the group chat to cook up some plans just so I can get the chance to step out in a new party-ready piece. Shopping for an occasion that's yet to be planned? Some might call it delusional, but I call it manifestation. And whether or not your weekend plans are already set, Zara has something to say about it.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Lazy Fashion Girl and Follow These 7 Easy Tips to Look Put Together

Even though I work in fashion, I'm lazy when it comes to dressing. While I wish I were the kind of girl who plans her outfits a week in advance (or even the night before), I am the one who snoozes the alarm multiple times and frantically rushes to put together a presentable outfit. Instead of trying to change my stubborn ways, I follow a few tips that always keep me looking put together despite having less than 30 minutes to get ready.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
whowhatwear

Julianne Hough Wore the Trendy Denim Shorts That Will Sell Out at Nordstrom

It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

This Is What Fashion People Wear With Ankle-Strap Heels

There are a few heel silhouettes that could be considered classic styles, and ankle-strap heels fall into that category. There is something so elegant and timeless about that perfect pair of ankle-strap heels, whether it’s a stiletto, platform, or even a kitten heel. If you too adore the silhouette, you’re going to love what’s coming your way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Bella Hadid Wore the Outfit I Hated in High School, But She Made It Look So 2022

Having grown up going to public school, I was in for quite the sartorial shock when I switched to private school for ninth grade. I distinctly remember going to the uniform store, trying on the horrid knee-length plaid skirts, and crying my eyes out. (Though, I did feel much better when I tailored the heck out of the skirt and chopped several inches off the hemline.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

And Now, the '90s Trend I'm Predicting Will Define Summer Style

As a huge fan of ‘90s fashion, I’ve been waiting for the strapless trend to make a resurgence and am here to report that it is back in full swing. Style icons from the decade including Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Halle Berry, Kate Moss, and Jennifer Aniston helped put the minimal silhouette on the map and made it a defining part of noughties fashion, and now, the style set is incorporating it back into their wardrobes. Much like many pieces from the ‘90s style canon, strapless pieces are officially back.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Kaia Gerber Is Right: This Is The Chicest Way to Wear Sneakers For a Date

Supportive girlfriend (among many other things) Kaia Gerber attended a screening of Austin Butler's film (Elvis, ever heard of it?) this week in New York, and she did so in her usual fashion—casual, classic, and trend-forward. I was only somewhat surprised to see that she wore sneakers for the occasion, and I loved it. (They weren't just any sneakers but we'll get to that.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 24 Best Fashion Finds This Month

Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The Cost Per Wear on These Classic Yet Cool Items Just Makes Sense

While I've certainly made questionable fashion purchases this year (my green velvet flares immediately come to mind), my current mindset has been to buy smart. That means scaling back on things I don't need, items I don't instantly love, and pieces that are so fashion-y that they'll likely fade in a few months' time. Here's where my newly adopted cost-per-wear approach comes in: The more you wear it, the less the item theoretically costs over time leading to a bigger value. And a low cost per wear is precisely how I'm hoping my future wardrobe operates.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm an Editorial Director, and I'll Be Wearing These 5 Pieces All Summer Long

As the editorial director of Who What Wear, I am responsible for a variety of things. One of my favorites, however, includes supporting and gushing over Who What Wear Collection. Over the years, I have become quite picky when it comes to what I buy, but the following items have quickly become my go-tos, and summer has only just begun. I like to keep my seasonal wardrobe down to a tight edit and while the 5 pieces below aren't necessarily all-encompassing in terms of a well-rounded summer wardrobe, they are the pieces I plan on wearing on repeat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm the Co-Founder of a Beauty Brand—I Swear By These 8 Summer Items

When it came to making a list of my go-to items for the season, I’ll be honest I was stumped. There are so many great summer items that I could fill endless tote bags, but realistically, there are five to 10 that we all need in our lives. While on the hunt for the perfect things to bring with me on vacations and integrate into my everyday life, I enlisted the guidance of influencer, podcast host, and co-founder of Summer Fridays Marianna Hewitt. I have been a fan of Hewitt and following her on Instagram for a while now and remember when she first launched her beauty company.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Got to Try Out 5 Designer Bags Before Buying—I'd Drop Money on These

Purchasing a designer bag isn't something I take lightly. There are several things I take into consideration when making a big fashion investment like a designer bag, from longevity to cost-per-wear. Ultimately, I never really know what's going to prove the most wearable until I get it in my closet and see how easy it is to style and, most importantly, how well it fits my essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Wore Steve Madden's Trendiest Shoes (And They're Not Sold Out Yet)

Last week, it was Hailey Bieber's world and we were all just living in it. Well, not completely, but she was on quite the media blitz for the launch of her long-awaited skincare line, Rhode. And luckily, for us, that meant we could finally be on our way to looking like a glazed donut (in a good way), and we were graced with lots of Hailey Bieber outfits. (For the record, Hailey's outfits are some of our favorite outfits.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy