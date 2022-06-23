Nebraska restaurant raises money for local food pantry during CWS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry is getting a big chunk of cash from a restaurant in Nebraska— all thanks to a jello shot challenge.

The Razorback baseball team continues its winning streak in Omaha, Nebraska, where you’ll find a restaurant called “Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina.”

Kevin Culjat is the owner of the bar. He said after buying a supply of jello shots— he had no idea what he was in for.

“I bought 20 cases of jello shots. We went through 18 in the first day, and then it just sort of took off from there,” said Culjat.

He saw an opportunity to help out those in need after watching a competition form between Ole Miss and Razorback fans.

“My wife and I sat down and decided these are two really great fan bases. How can we give back a little?” said Culjat.

Sage McCoy works for the Center for Community Engagement. She works to hire and aid those tending the food pantry at the University of Arkansas. The food pantry serves around 900 people per month.

“Funding comes from a lot of private folks— which is why we are so tickled about this jello shot thing,” said McCoy.

For Culjat and his wife, his decision came down to giving back in a time when some people are still really having a hard time paying the bills.

“There’s still people struggling a bit. We felt like this would be a good chance to give a little back to these schools,” said Culjat.

Two dollars will be donated to the University of Arkansas food pantry and the Ole Miss food pantry for every jello shot bought between now and the end of the series.

Right now, that means over $7,000 is going to the University of Arkansas food pantry.

