UPDATED: An Ellwood City woman has been charged with homicide in Butler County, but charging documents indicate another may have pulled the trigger. State police filed charges over the weekend against Nicole L. Schwartz, 36, who was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Lewis Stoughton on two counts of homicide in relation to the death of Frederick Orr, 32, of Columbus.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO