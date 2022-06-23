Waxhaw Woman’s Club Awards Scholarship and Supports Non-Profits

CHARLOTTE – I am only going to review some of the Cruise Lines here. AMA Waterways is a European River Cruise Line. They operate 85 to 165 passenger ships on the major rivers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. They enjoy a sterling reputation as a Luxury River Cruise Company and have client satisfaction ratings above 98%. The ships have cabins that are 3 or 4 stories above the water line and most have balconies. Since there is very little wave motion on a river cruise, the balconies are very pleasant to sit on. They’ll have the main dining area, as well as a Chefs Table area that is included in the pricing but does require reservations. Most ships also have an area to grab a quick bite, coffee, or a refreshing drink. Meals, snacks, most alcohol, and excursions are included, a fact that sets River Cruise Ships apart from many Ocean Cruise Ships. Barbara and I found AMA to be gracious hosts. On a recent Cruise on AMA Kristina, the Owner Kristina Karst gave up her Owners Suite to a Mint Hill Couple traveling with our group. In addition, she invited us to dine with her at her table. Barbara and I found her to be a beautiful lady in every way, and most gracious. Typical prices run from$1800pp, but we often get offers for very good savings.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO