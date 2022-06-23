ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Man with autism reported missing after U-Haul stolen in Anaheim

By CNS Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. - A 63-year-old autistic man with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old was reported missing after the U-Haul he was riding in was stolen in Anaheim Wednesday. Anaheim Police Department officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the...

