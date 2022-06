What started a slow night with a win all but final for the Gatemen quickly turned into a disaster for the Gatemen as pitching had a meltdown against the Falmouth Commodores. The Gatemen led 3-0 going into the 7th inning of the game, but their lead would quickly evaporate and disappear for good as they would fall 6-4 in the end.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO