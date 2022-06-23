ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Man indicted, charged with felony murder after deadly Port Arthur stabbing

 4 days ago
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 45-year-old man could soon face trial after a deadly stabbing near downtown Port Arthur that happened earlier this month. (Editor's note: The above video is from a June 9, 2022 newscast.) Anthony McCullar Jr. is charged with first-degree murder after a deadly stabbing...

Port Arthur police investigating fatal shooting

Port Arthur police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place before daybreak Sunday. Authorities believe the shooting took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 59th Street. Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III told Port Arthur Newsmedia the victim was a male. Gillam was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur Police searching for missing 18-year-old

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a missing 18-year-old is reaching out to the Southeast Texas community in hopes of finding their loved one. German Salgado was last seen Thursday night sleeping at his home located in the 3900 block of 6th Street in Port Arthur, the family told 12News.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at about 10:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Interstate 10 just east of Highway 62, Orange, in reference to a white male with a gunshot wound. The victim was located inside of a dark gray Dodge four door truck that was parked on the outside eastbound shoulder. The white male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Stagner.
ORANGE, TX
Police identify shooting victim found dead Friday

BEAUMONT — On Friday at 1:13 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 200 block of Alabama in reference to shots fired. When Officers arrived, they located a gold Chevy Malibu parked in a vacant lot. Officers discovered several bullet holes in the vehicle, then followed evidence from the vehicle...
BEAUMONT, TX
Man found dead inside truck in Orange had been shot

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at about 10:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Interstate 10 just east of Highway 62, Orange, Texas in reference to a white male with a gunshot wound. The victim was located inside of a dark gray Dodge four door truck that was parked on the outside eastbound shoulder. The white male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Stagner. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The investigation is on-going. Detectives are asking anyone in this area between 2:00 a.m and 3:00 a.m., to check security cameras or vehicle dash cameras for any footage that could assist the investigation. If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
ORANGE, TX
Man found fatally shot inside truck along Interstate 10

On Saturday at approximately at 10:30 a.m., Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to Interstate 10 just east of Highway 62 in reference to a male with a gunshot wound. A victim was located inside of a dark gray Dodge four-door truck that was parked on the outside eastbound shoulder.
ORANGE, TX
Duo indicted in shooting death of Vidor teen

A man and woman accused in the shooting death of a teenager from Vidor were indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury. Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, 25, and Cody Lee Arnold, 22, have each been charged with murder, a first-degree felony. If convicted, they face up to life in prison.
VIDOR, TX
Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating after dog brings home human hand, additional remains found nearby

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a family's dog brought a human hand to their home. At 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, a home owner in the 500 block of South Gates in the Devers area called the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher and said their family dog just brought home a human hand, according to a news release from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
OPD Catches Thief After Pursuit

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Orange Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Camellia Avenue in Roselawn in reference to a white male suspect rummaging through mailboxes in the area. Also, a second caller reported a white male suspect taking items from her enclosed garage. The suspect...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (June 14, 2022, to June 19, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered eighty-one (81) calls. Jail Population: We currently have 15 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were 6 individuals booked into...
NEWTON, TX
