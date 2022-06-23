Man indicted, charged with felony murder after deadly Port Arthur stabbing

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at about 10:30 a.m., Officers were dispatched to Interstate 10 just east of Highway 62, Orange, Texas in reference to a white male with a gunshot wound. The victim was located inside of a dark gray Dodge four door truck that was parked on the outside eastbound shoulder. The white male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Stagner. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The investigation is on-going. Detectives are asking anyone in this area between 2:00 a.m and 3:00 a.m., to check security cameras or vehicle dash cameras for any footage that could assist the investigation. If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO