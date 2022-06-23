Columbia firefighters to get raise after collective bargaining agreement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Firefighters in Columbia will soon get a pay raise after the collective bargaining agreement between the city and Columbia Professional Firefighters IAFF was approved.

The agreement was approved during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Starting on Sunday, those who are eligible will receive a pay increase of three percent.

This will increase to 4.5 percent when the new fiscal year starts in September.

Employees who have worked for the city since March 8, 2020, will receive a one-time retention payment of $1,500.

Employees who have worked for the city from January ninth of this year will receive $750 dollars.

The department employs 148 people to in nine fire stations across the city.

