ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia firefighters to get raise after collective bargaining agreement

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzsxx_0gJIzhi000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Firefighters in Columbia will soon get a pay raise after the collective bargaining agreement between the city and Columbia Professional Firefighters IAFF was approved.

The agreement was approved during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Starting on Sunday, those who are eligible will receive a pay increase of three percent.

This will increase to 4.5 percent when the new fiscal year starts in September.

Employees who have worked for the city since March 8, 2020, will receive a one-time retention payment of $1,500.

Employees who have worked for the city from January ninth of this year will receive $750 dollars.

The department employs 148 people to in nine fire stations across the city.

The post Columbia firefighters to get raise after collective bargaining agreement appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Council to hold special meeting Monday to discuss raising city employee pay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to discuss a 5 percent raise for all city employees. The council tabled the vote at its meeting last week. The meeting is open to the public Monday, and starts at 5:30 pm at the Jefferson City Municipal Building. Council The post Jefferson City Council to hold special meeting Monday to discuss raising city employee pay appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hundreds march through Downtown Columbia protesting Dobbs v. Jackson ruling

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Hundreds gathered at Boone County Courthouse Saturday evening chanting "We won't go back," and "Vote them out," to protest Friday's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. This comes as Friday's U.S Supreme Court 5-4 decision in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many Americans to protest and express whether they are pro-abortion The post Hundreds march through Downtown Columbia protesting Dobbs v. Jackson ruling appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County official named to a national advisory group on radiation preparedness

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County Health Department emergency planner and public information officer has been named to a national advisory group through the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Radiation Preparedness Advisory Group. Chris Newbrough has been appointed to a 2-year term that begins on July 1. “I’m very honored to The post Audrain County official named to a national advisory group on radiation preparedness appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#City Council
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT says bridge graffiti now painted over

Graffiti that included references to a white nationalist group on a pedestrian walkway on the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City has been covered, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Thursday. The post MoDOT says bridge graffiti now painted over appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate shots fired at south Columbia apartment complex early Monday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers responded to a south Columbia apartment complex early Monday morning for a report of shots fired. Several shots were fired in the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department. At least five CPD vehicles were at The Lyfe @ Missouri apartment complex around 3 a.m. Andy The post Police investigate shots fired at south Columbia apartment complex early Monday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy