Denver will implement a new pay-as-you-throw waste services program at the start of 2023 after council adopted the program in a 8-5 vote Monday night. Council members in support of the program reiterated that there was no time to waste in acting against climate change, while those who voted against were greatly concerned about the impacts of an additional fee on the cost of living for the city’s most vulnerable residents, as well as a lack of a strong education campaign.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO