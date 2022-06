Middleburg small business, Teams ‘N Tees, will sell its brick-and-mortar location to Gail Teetsell after the owner had difficulty running the store from outside the state. The owner of Teams ‘N Tees, Nikki Silvis, will keep the name, website, and social media. Teetsell and her daughter, Gracelyn Dobson, will learn from Silvis how to operate the store starting July 1. Silvis plans to stay and help them until the time is right for her to leave.

MIDDLEBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO