There will be plenty of fun and family-friendly Fourth of July events around North Florida. Here’s a list of some of the locations where you can enjoy Independence Day. Clay County’s largest fireworks display will be featured at the “American Pride 4th of July Celebration” in Orange Park. There will be food, vendors, and the local band Bold City Classic will be performing. The event begins at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Location: 1701 Park Ave., Orange Park.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO