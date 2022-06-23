ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

South Carolina man accused of attempted murder after fight over fettuccine

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXT5z_0gJIv8fQ00

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of attempted murder after police said he beat a woman over a dispute about a pasta dish, authorities said.

James Howard Moultrie Jr., 31, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies that she was severely beaten on Friday, accusing Moultrie of drinking and becoming angry because she had not made him chicken fettuccine, WCSC-TV reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moultrie and the victim became engaged in a “heated” argument before he pushed her onto the floor, The News & Observer reported.

A 4-year-old child reportedly was “within sight” and had “covered his ears during the incident,” the newspaper reported. The victim took the boy out of the room but when she returned, Moultrie allegedly punched and choked her and “put his hand over her mouth and nose,” the sheriff’s office said.

An affidavit alleges that Moultrie put the boy “at unreasonable risk of harm affecting his physical and mental health and safety,” WCSC reported.

A medical examination showed that the victim suffered a fractured nose and significant inflammation and swelling, according to the television station.

Moultrie was arrested on Monday, The News & Observer reported. He was released after posting $125,000 bail, online records show.

The victim also claimed that in a separate incident on May 17, Moultrie became angry and fired a bullet at her as she sat in her vehicle, WCSC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Man arrested in Saturday night shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel Saturday night. Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme has been arrested. Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

One teen dead, another in custody after man interrupts burglary at his Beaufort County home

A Beaufort County man arrived home on June 24 and found two boys inside his house in what appeared to be a burglary. When he confronted them, one started shooting, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. As the man ran out of the home, the other boy fell, fatally wounded by one of the bullets, according to officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

7 federally indicted in South Carolina cockfighting ring

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — Seven South Carolina residents were arrested Wednesday on charges connected to an illegal cockfighting and gambling ring in Ridgeville. The arrests were made by a team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers and stemmed from a March incident in which 125 roosters were euthanized after the ring was busted. […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fettuccine#Attempted Murder#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Moultrie#Wcsc Tv#The News Observer
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina man uses idea he saw on TV to win $100K in Powerball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man used a hint from a television series devoted to lottery winners to earn his own big payday. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, has won more than $100,000 after being inspired by an episode of the TLC show, “Lottery Changed My Life,” South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release on Tuesday.
LOTTERY
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says one person suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant. The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a rollover. After the crash, the fire district said drivers in the area should expect delays.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Post and Courier

SC man charged with assaulting fishermen to remain in custody

The Georgetown County man charged with assaulting two men aboard a fishing vessel off the South Carolina coast will remain behind bars until trial. Magistrate Judge Mary Gordon Baker found probable cause at a June 23 pretrial hearing in U.S. District Court in Charleston to believe the federal government's case that Matthew Donald Kelly committed assault with intent to commit murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Motorcyclist dies in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Pierce and Brocktown Roads at approximately 7 p.m., Master Trooper David Jones said. Investigators say a 2005 Dodge truck was making a left...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate woman missing from Ladson area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing from the Ladson area was found safe. The woman had been last heard from on June 14. The sheriff’s office tweeted she had been located safe on Friday.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. According to Colleton County authorities, a two-vehicle crash happened on Pierce Road at the intersection of Brocktown Road around 7 p.m. Master Trooper David Jones said a Dodge truck was stopped on Brocktown Road to turn left […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy