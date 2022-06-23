1.4 Million electrical breaker boxes recalled for fire hazard

More than one million electrical boxes are under recall because of a fire hazard.

It involves Schneider Electric breaker boxes for homes and businesses.

The recall was sent out on June 16, 2022. All of the boxes were made in the last two years. Thankfully no injuries have been reported to the company so far.

The problem comes down to the load center on the breaker box, specifically the square D Q-O plug. These boxes have been installed in homes, businesses, and even RV's since January of 2020.

The home inspector says it's important to keep an eye on all the electrical units in your house, but most importantly, to have a professional check it out so you don't get hurt.

Chris Kjeldsen, president of Groundfloor Home Inspections, said "The main thing we'd say to any consumers is to breathe, don't freak out. Call the number, call the electrician, you're not gonna, you know, probably not have a problem tonight when you go to sleep, but by all means, go check it out."

Schneider Electric is sending electricians for free to inspect each box to figure out if a replacement or repair is required. You just have to call them to arrange that. That phone number is 888-778-2733.

The full list of recalled breaker box codes can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website .

