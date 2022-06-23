Pattie Wells Moore Hollifield, 85, of Cary, North Carolina, died peacefully at her home on June 15th, 2022. Born on August 12, 1936, in Pitt County, NC, Pattie (Pat) was the daughter of David Elmo Wells and Mollie Lee Davenport Wells. Both parents are deceased. Pat grew up near Farmville, in Pitt County, North Carolina, surrounded by a large, closely-knit, and faithful family, including eight siblings. Her immediate and extended family members were tobacco farmers, and Pat loved recounting her fond experiences growing up in an agricultural setting in the 1940s and 1950s. Life on the farm wasn't always easy, but Pat had lasting fond memories of working in the tobacco and cotton fields; growing the vegetable garden; canning, making jams, jelly, and preserves, and pickling food; raising farm animals; and quilting with her aunts, sisters, and cousins—all of which were cherished memories throughout her lifetime. As an adult, Pat became an avid flower gardener and enjoyed nothing more than being outdoors with wildlife and nature and painting nature scenes. Pat also loved traveling and visited many US and Europe places, including New York City, Washington, DC, St. Louis and Branson, MO, Savannah, GA, Sanibel and Key West, FL, and England, France, Germany, and Belgium. She spent countless hours enjoying the beach in Wilmington, NC, and sight-seeing the fall foliage in the Appalachian Mountains. Pat attended Farmville High School (class of 1955). She learned to sew in high school and became an accomplished seamstress, creating beautiful clothing for her daughters, family, and friends and later making professional custom drapes and upholstered items that are still greatly treasured. In 1953, Pat married David Arthur Moore from Maury, NC. They settled in Farmville and had three daughters—Connie Loraine, Brenda Kay, and Teresa Lynn—and one son, Melvin Arthur, deceased. Pat married into an extraordinarily talented musical family, became an accomplished singer, and immensely enjoyed large family gatherings that invariably combined great Southern cooking, Christian fellowship, and glorious music. She enjoyed being a hostess, cooking large meals and mouth-watering desserts, entertaining, nurturing, and nursing those in need. She delighted in spending time with children and loved connecting with young children on their level. Throughout her life, Pat shared her gifts of hospitality, graciousness, and kindness far and wide. In the 1970s, Pat managed Pope's discount store for several years. In addition, she and her husband, David, co-owned Farmville Welding Service, which provided expert millwright and welding services to grain suppliers throughout eastern North Carolina. In 1980, she and her husband bought S & H Cleaners in Farmville, NC, which they owned and operated for 15 years before retiring. Never one to enjoy too much time relaxing, Pat worked at Farmville Furniture and Gift Shop for many years following her "retirement." She also worked at Mandarin Antiques. Through these experiences, Pat developed a deep interest and appreciation for fine porcelain, crystal, silver, and delicate objects d'art from Europe, Asia, and the US. Pat deeply appreciated beauty in all forms, whether in nature, art, fine furniture, antiques, fabric, or prized collectibles. She truly celebrated and treasured the art of refined and gracious living. Following the death of her husband in 2008, Pat married the Rev. Morris Hollifield from Lexington, NC. She enjoyed making new friends in her adopted community and at Jersey Free Will Baptist Church. After Rev. Hollifield died in 2016, Pat returned to Farmville, NC, where she lived until 2021, when she relocated to Cary, NC, to live close to her daughter, Brenda. Pat moved into StoneRidge, where she quickly made new and close friends and met her beloved companion, Henry Miller, also from Cary. Faith and spirituality were essential touchstones throughout Pat's life. She was a member of Marlboro Free Will Baptist Church and King's Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church for many years. Generosity, integrity, and kindness were important values to her. Her daughters feel truly blessed that she raised them in a faithful Christian family, and today they draw great strength from their mother's early teachings and example. Throughout her life, Pat exemplified the virtuous woman in Proverbs 31. Pat is survived by her immediate family: Connie Wells Moore and Lt. Col James Behan, USAF (ret.) of Waterford, VA; Brenda Moore Bost and Rex Bost from Cary, NC; and Teresa Moore Summerlin of Leggett, NC; and her sister, Christine Wells Daughtridge of Rocky Mount, NC. Pat's grandchildren and their families are Wells and Katie Tyson (Connor, Noah, and Levi) of Hampstead, NC; Erica and Scott Tyson (Alli), from Fountain, NC; Julia Lau (Jenna, Preslee, Milo) of Pinetops, NC; Harley Miles and Jessie Williams (Audrey, Makayla, Cameron, Kaden) of Rocky Mount, NC; Evan and Kelsey Bost of Raleigh, NC; and Alexander Behan from Waterford, VA. Pat leaves behind her many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins, as well as innumerable neighbors and friends who delighted in knowing her and enjoying her company. A memorial service will be held for the residents of StoneRidge in Cary, NC, on June 17, 2022, at 10:00 am. The family will receive friends and neighbors on June 17, 2022, from 7-9 pm, at Farmville Funeral Home, Farmville, NC. The funeral will be held at Farmville Funeral Home on June 18, 2022, at 3:00 pm, followed by burial at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcomed, as Pat truly loved and enjoyed flowers. Donations can be made in her memory at St. Jude Childen's Research Hospital.