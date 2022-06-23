Daily Log: 6/23
Births
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Linsay and Joseph Beham, Lambertville, boy, June 21.
Hannah and Ryan Gilmore, Sylvania, girl, June 21.
Alana Hatcher and Kyle Talkington, Madison, Ohio, girl, June 22.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Katie and Caleb Simmons, Toledo, girl, June 18.
Iyanuoluwa Alade and Sador Bolavinwa, Toledo, boy, June 18.
Kendra and Nathan Betz, Lyons, boy, June 19.
Lauren and Robert Levanti, Toledo, girl, June 20.
Marriage licenses
Lucas County
June 21, 2022
Noah Stimpson, 23, general manager, and Kailynn Pike, 22, education coordinator, both of Toledo.
Dennis Spearman, 47, warehouse and material handler, and Sara Miller, 43, receptionist, both of Oregon.
Dustin Melchior, 50, plate maker, and Tammy Raymond, 52, cook, both of Toledo.
Bradley Sevrence, 31, real estate investor, and Jaylin Hairston, 30, district director, both of Toledo.
Mark Skiles II, 32, self-employed, and Stephanie Martinez, 36, picker, both of Toledo.
Ralph Buck, Jr., 49, auto mechanic manager, and Emily Pringle, 26, caregiver, both of Toledo.
Robert Newbold, 71, retired, and Deborah Yeack, 64, team leader, both of Toledo.
Crespin Rubio, 53, lead medical claims, and Curt Beam, 63, warehouse worker, both of Toledo.
Guillermo Munez, Jr., 26, package handler, and Reanna Ramdeo, 22, both of Toledo.
Comments / 0