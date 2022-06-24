ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Host Sean Hayes Spots GOP Lawmaker’s Most Awkward Moment Yet

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Sean Hayes, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel this week, spotted a truly awkward moment earlier in the week.

It was a strange attempt Tuesday by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to duck the press by fielding a fake phone call.

Johnson was attempting to avoid questions about his role in a scheme to give then-Vice President Mike Pence a slate of fake electors ahead of the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m on the phone right now,” Johnson said, cellphone to his ear as he walked quickly.

“No you’re not,” NBC News reporter Frank Thorp V replied. “I can see your phone. I can see your screen.”

Hayes laughed at the footage.

“Once again, Ron’s caught with his Johnson in his hand,” he cracked.

Hayes offered a free lesson in how it’s really done:

CORRECTION: A prior version of this article misidentified Johnson as a senator from Wyoming. He represents Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

greyhounds
2d ago

Love the part about Ron Johnson talking to a black screen on his phone.

Reply
9
