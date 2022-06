Earlier this week, the Supreme Court handed a victory to advocates of school choice and religious freedom. It ruled 6-3 in Carson v. Makin that Maine can no longer exclude religious schools from a state-funded private school tuition program. This ruling, along with 2020's Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, clears the way for a new approach to education in America, one that ensures religious schools are no longer excluded from critical sources of funding and support.

