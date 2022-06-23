ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Esther Lilley Moore

The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

Esther Lilley Moore, 86, passed away at her home in Orange Park, Fla on May 26,2022. A memorial service will be held at Williamston First Pentacoastal Holiness Church on June 25, 2022 in Williamston, NC at 2 pm. Esther was born on July 19, 1936 to Joseph Daniel and Gertrude Lilley both of Williamston. She is survived by her son Jeff(Dawn), three grandsons, and one sister Frances Arlene Rogerson of Hope Mills NC. The public is invited to the Memorial service however Interment is private.

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

