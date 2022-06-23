Esther Lilley Moore, 86, passed away at her home in Orange Park, Fla on May 26,2022. A memorial service will be held at Williamston First Pentacoastal Holiness Church on June 25, 2022 in Williamston, NC at 2 pm. Esther was born on July 19, 1936 to Joseph Daniel and Gertrude Lilley both of Williamston. She is survived by her son Jeff(Dawn), three grandsons, and one sister Frances Arlene Rogerson of Hope Mills NC. The public is invited to the Memorial service however Interment is private.