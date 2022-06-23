ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WATCH: DVH, players react to 3-2 win over Ole Miss in CWS

By Courtney Mims
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EY4f_0gJIq7xk00

OMAHA, NE. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Ole Miss 3-2 in the College World Series semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Diamond Hogs are now one win away from heading to the championship series against Oklahoma.

Check out what Dave Van Horn, Brady Slavens and Hagen Smith had to say in the press conference.

