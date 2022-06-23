WATCH: DVH, players react to 3-2 win over Ole Miss in CWS

OMAHA, NE. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Ole Miss 3-2 in the College World Series semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Diamond Hogs are now one win away from heading to the championship series against Oklahoma.

Check out what Dave Van Horn, Brady Slavens and Hagen Smith had to say in the press conference.

