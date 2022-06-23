Teresa Colombo Bass

Teresa Kay Colombo Bass, 68, of 2247 US Highway 17 North, died Friday, June 17, 2022 in her home. Teresa was born in Chowan County on May 23, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Holly Jacinto Colombo and Shirley Lee Williams Colombo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Holly "Cino" Colombo. Employed for many years with Dr. Kerry P. Sullivan, Optometrist, in Windsor, she continued working in the practice when Dr. L.B. Aycock assumed ownership. Teresa was raised in the Catholic faith. Surviving are her children, Teresa Michelle Bass (Randy Webb) of Ahoskie and Michael Bass, Jr. (Lynn) of Merry Hill; two sisters, Angelia Colombo Sheetz (John) of Grandy and Pam Colombo-Miller of Edenton; her former husband and father of her children, Mike Bass of Merry Hill; and six grandchildren, Hunter Bass, Cody Cobb, Will Bass, River Harrell, Amanda Avery and Mason Berry. Funeral services were held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by Pastors Ray Faircloth, Sr. and Randy Hughes. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at Michael and Lynn's home, 207 Sweet Hill Lane, Merry Hill. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.