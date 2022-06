Gary A. Timmons, age 73, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his residence. Gary was born in Mayfield on April 25, 1949 to William and Dora Allen Timmons. Gary loved all things astronomy. He enjoyed looking at the moon and planets through his telescope. He also enjoyed cooking and sharing what he had made with others. Known as Mr. Trivia, Gary had a knack at answering trivia questions and had competed in several trivia competitions. Gary was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball but he loved coaching his sons team. Gary was a member at Spring Bayou Baptist Church.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO