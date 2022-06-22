South Florida bug bomber!

After a cool spring in South Carolina, the majority of white shrimp in coastal waters have reproduced – and officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have given the go ahead for shrimp season to open in full. Commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m. on June 1. The trawling season in Georgia waters opened at the same time. Shrimping season in South Carolina typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year. The remainder of the harvest area is much larger and opened in full on June 1.

