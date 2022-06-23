ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Courthouse security upgrades coming

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago

After years of discussion, an upgrade to security at the Glynn County Courthouse is coming.

Sealed bids are being solicited until 1:55 p.m. on July 15 for the construction of a ballistic glass safety barrier in the front lobby and rear entrance of the courthouse.

The bids will be opened at 2 p.m. and publicly read.

The Glynn County Commission will later determine which bid to accept or rejecting all the bids if they come in higher than expected.

Dave Austin, the county’s public works director, said the security glass was planned in advance of the trial of three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but county officials were unable to find a vendor to complete the work before the trial.

The work will fit in with the county’s plans to build a $12 million juvenile services complex. It will be paid for with the undesignated capital projects fund balance.

The delay in seeking bids was by design to give commissioners time to consider their overall plans for courthouse security and to consolidate court operations in one complex.

“We waited because we didn’t know the expansion plan,” Austin said. “Everybody’s committed to this. It’s good for the community.”

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
