Picture This: Clouds Over the Mid-Ohio Valley

MINERAL WELLS — The West Virginia Interstate Fair and Expo was underway Saturday as fairgoers enjoyed food, rides, games and entertainment. The Mid-Ohio Valley has been under extreme heat the past month as temperatures have reached in the 90s most days with severe storms arriving between the scorching heat. The West Virginia Interstate Fair and Expo has experienced both.
PARKERSBURG — Across northern West Virginia the price for a gallon of gasoline has declined for the second week in a row, according to the AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. For the week of June 28, the price is 11 cents lower per gallon. In Parkersburg, the average is $4.96.
MARIETTA — The Ohio Department of Development and Buckeye Hills Regional Council will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from Friday to Sept. 30.
CHARLESTON — Masks are recommended for indoor public areas in some area counties, according to metrics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency uses a different metric to determine its COVID-19 community levels, which are released weekly on Thursdays, than the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources utilizes for its daily County Alert System Map.
CHARLESTON — Two Ohio County members of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee have thrown their hats in the ring to be its next chair in elections next month even as they fight each other in court. Ohio County Republican Executive Committee Chairwoman Elgine McArdle announced Monday morning she...
For the last week or so, “party” has been the key word as West Virginia celebrates 159 years as a state, as I celebrate four years as your state government reporter in Charleston, and as both political parties make news for good and ill. I was expecting more...
