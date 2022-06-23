ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Picture This: Clouds Over the Mid-Ohio Valley

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dense rain cloud moves past the Ohio...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Interstate Fair fares well amid summer heat

MINERAL WELLS — The West Virginia Interstate Fair and Expo was underway Saturday as fairgoers enjoyed food, rides, games and entertainment. The Mid-Ohio Valley has been under extreme heat the past month as temperatures have reached in the 90s most days with severe storms arriving between the scorching heat. The West Virginia Interstate Fair and Expo has experienced both.
ENVIRONMENT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

HEAP Summer Crisis Program ready to assist starting Friday

MARIETTA — The Ohio Department of Development and Buckeye Hills Regional Council will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from Friday to Sept. 30.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

CDC guidance calls for masks in some West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON — Masks are recommended for indoor public areas in some area counties, according to metrics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency uses a different metric to determine its COVID-19 community levels, which are released weekly on Thursdays, than the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources utilizes for its daily County Alert System Map.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Ohio State
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reporter’s Notebook: Party time in West Virginia

For the last week or so, “party” has been the key word as West Virginia celebrates 159 years as a state, as I celebrate four years as your state government reporter in Charleston, and as both political parties make news for good and ill. I was expecting more...
CHARLESTON, WV

