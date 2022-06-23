ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

Lisa Marie Hall

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Marie Hall, 42, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, in the comfort of her family home. She was born Sept. 28, 1979, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr.

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr., 80, of Parkersburg, passed away June 25, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service, 1 p .m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Orlando Cemetery, Orlando, W.Va., with Pastor William “Delmas” Singleton officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to have served the Douglas family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Terry Lee Boop

Terry Lee Boop, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died on June 23, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. He was born March 23, 1939, in Brilliant, Ohio and was the son of the late Kenneth William and Martha Marie Carter Boop. He retired from E. I. DuPont in 1997 after 35 years of service. He had been a member of the Little Hocking Church of Christ. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jerry P. Jones

Jerry P. Jones, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away June 26, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Carol B. Hill

Carol B. Hill, 69, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. According to her wishes, she will be cremated with no services to be held at this time. Hadley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
COOLVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Edward Tim Kelly

Edward Tim Kelly, 75, of Harrisville, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his family June 26, 2022. Edward donated his body to science to the WVU Human Gift Registry. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kelly family.
HARRISVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ronald (Ron) K. Nickoson

Ronald (Ron) K. Nickoson, 79, met his Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on March 11, 1943, and was the son of Ross Nickoson and Josephine Kelley Nickoson. He met Bonnie Wines at the age of 14 and they were married...
COOLVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mattie Kathleen McClung

Mattie Kathleen McClung, 84, of Chesterfield and Parkersburg, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday 1 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Michael Ray Sandy

Michael Ray Sandy, 65, of Belleville, died June 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born at home in Belleville, WV, on Jan. 18, 1957, and was the son of the late Harold Ray and Mary Wildman Sandy. He retired from I.E. DuPont as a chemical operator...
BELLEVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr.

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr., 38, of Vincent, Ohio, left this world unexpectedly, June 20, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday July 2, 2022, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 8135 State Route 339, Vincent. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
VINCENT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles E. Smarr

Charles E. Smarr, 96, of Walker died June 24, 2022, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. Funeral services will be Thursday 11 a.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with brother-in-law Pastor Rufus Hoalcraft officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Ritchie County, WV. Visitation will be held Wednesday 6-8...
WALKER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robert Anderson

Robert H. Anderson, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away June 20, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 17, 1933, in Wellsville, Ohio, a son of the late Charles C. Anderson and Nellie Spencer Anderson Adams. Bob retired from GE Plastics as a Chemical...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John W. Coen

John W. Coen, 83, of Coolville, Ohio, died unexpectedly in a tractor accident on June 23, 2022. He was born Feb. 21, 1939, son of the late James and Alice Coen. He was a 1956 graduate of Rome-Canaan High School. During his lifetime, he was employed as a lineman for the Coolville Telephone System, as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as an Athens County Deputy under Sheriff Harold Shields, as an over-the-road truck driver for Pepsi and Dupont, and retired from Ohio University as the driver for their Mobile Medical Van. He and his wife, Mary, owned and operated John’s Sinclair Service Station in Guysville in the early to mid-1970s. He was a member of Hockingport United Methodist Church. John was a member of the Coolville Volunteer Fire Department since 1957, serving over half of that time as Chief. The Coolville Fire Station was dedicated in his honor in 2021.
COOLVILLE, OH
WTRF

The 5th Annual Back Home Festival will hoop you in

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Tie Dye is the dress code of the day, and if you’re looking for good music, good food, and just an all-around good time, you’re going to want to come out to the Back Home Festival in New Martinsville. The 5th annual...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta College mourns student death

MARIETTA — A woman killed in a flash flood in Wetzel County last week is being mourned at Marietta College where she was a sophomore. Alyssa Zaulda, 20, on June 14 was attempting to get to higher ground when she was swept away by rising water from Little Fishing Creek near Wileyville, according to Wetzel County Sheriff Mike Koontz. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. after a severe storm occurred from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the Wileyville area, causing the flash flooding in Little Fishing Creek, Koontz said.
MARIETTA, OH
meigsindypress.com

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on June 15,...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hate to see them go!

How can I ever forget those two special friends who came into my life four years ago and accepted me as a friend and involved me in numerous events and activities at the university. Dr. Chris Gilmer and myself presented a cooking fundraiser where he prepared some of his favorite...
WDTV

Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A 16-year-old boy died Sunday after an accidental shooting in Gallipolis Ferry involving another teen, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said. Miller says investigators got the call around noon Sunday about a shooting in the area of Woodschool Road in Gallipolis Ferry. The boy’s father,...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Things to do Near You: New Martinsville Back Home Festival

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People are heading “back home” to West Virginia this weekend. More specifically they are heading “back home” to the county seat of Wetzel County. An annual festival just got underway that will feature award-winning musicians, mouth-watering food and plenty of fun that will attract thousands from near and far.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person shot in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been shot in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time They say a call about a shooting on W 22nd Street came in just before 1:50 p.m. Dispatchers say no arrests have been made but they are searching for a suspect. Huntington […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Upshur County crash leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured

HINKLEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Lewis County man was killed in a crash on Route 20 South over the weekend that also left an Upshur County man injured. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 20 South near Hinkleville. Deputies said a Rock Cave man was driving […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

