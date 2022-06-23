Lisa Marie Hall

John W. Coen, 83, of Coolville, Ohio, died unexpectedly in a tractor accident on June 23, 2022. He was born Feb. 21, 1939, son of the late James and Alice Coen. He was a 1956 graduate of Rome-Canaan High School. During his lifetime, he was employed as a lineman for the Coolville Telephone System, as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as an Athens County Deputy under Sheriff Harold Shields, as an over-the-road truck driver for Pepsi and Dupont, and retired from Ohio University as the driver for their Mobile Medical Van. He and his wife, Mary, owned and operated John’s Sinclair Service Station in Guysville in the early to mid-1970s. He was a member of Hockingport United Methodist Church. John was a member of the Coolville Volunteer Fire Department since 1957, serving over half of that time as Chief. The Coolville Fire Station was dedicated in his honor in 2021.

COOLVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO