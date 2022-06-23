Allen Bruce Casto

SALUZZO, Italy –Alyssa Sauro’s world-class speed was fully realized on Sunday, as the Williamstown High distance runner came away victorious during the International U18 Mountain Running Cup. The field featured dozens of runners from around the world, as Sauro outran all of them to claim the win in 18:03. In the months leading up to the race through Saluzzo, Italy’s tricky terrain, Sauro and her coaches prepared by having her run in places with steep inclines to simulate the mountainous setting. In total, the 3.35 kilometer race (which comes out to 2.7 miles for any Americans keeping track, saw Sauro pushed to her absolute limit. Still, she got the job done.

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO