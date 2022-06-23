Allen Bruce Casto

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr., 80, of Parkersburg, passed away June 25, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service, 1 p .m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Orlando Cemetery, Orlando, W.Va., with Pastor William “Delmas” Singleton officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to have served the Douglas family.
Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr., 38, of Vincent, Ohio, left this world unexpectedly, June 20, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday July 2, 2022, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 8135 State Route 339, Vincent. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Edward Tim Kelly, 75, of Harrisville, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his family June 26, 2022. Edward donated his body to science to the WVU Human Gift Registry. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kelly family.
Ronald (Ron) K. Nickoson, 79, met his Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on March 11, 1943, and was the son of Ross Nickoson and Josephine Kelley Nickoson. He met Bonnie Wines at the age of 14 and they were married...
Charles E. Smarr, 96, of Walker died June 24, 2022, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. Funeral services will be Thursday 11 a.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with brother-in-law Pastor Rufus Hoalcraft officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Ritchie County, WV. Visitation will be held Wednesday 6-8...
Mattie Kathleen McClung, 84, of Chesterfield and Parkersburg, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday 1 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.
Michael Ray Sandy, 65, of Belleville, died June 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born at home in Belleville, WV, on Jan. 18, 1957, and was the son of the late Harold Ray and Mary Wildman Sandy. He retired from I.E. DuPont as a chemical operator...
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission said it would needs over $5 million to finish a waterline project in the Pond Creek area that would serve over 80 customers. County officials have been looking at options to try to get waterlines extended to those people. Earlier this year the commission met with representatives with Lubeck Public Service District and Mineral Wells PSD to see if something could be done.
WALKER — Camp Kootaga had its 100th Anniversary Saturday as past, present and future scouts gathered to celebrate. “Camp Kootaga is the place, for the last 100 years, where a scout could, over the course of a week, learn a variety of life skills that will serve them well in being prepared for all of life’s challenges,” Vernon Criss, chairman of the Kootaga District Committee said during the opening ceremony.
PARKERSBURG — Across northern West Virginia the price for a gallon of gasoline has declined for the second week in a row, according to the AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. For the week of June 28, the price is 11 cents lower per gallon. In Parkersburg, the average is $4.96.
SALUZZO, Italy –Alyssa Sauro’s world-class speed was fully realized on Sunday, as the Williamstown High distance runner came away victorious during the International U18 Mountain Running Cup. The field featured dozens of runners from around the world, as Sauro outran all of them to claim the win in 18:03. In the months leading up to the race through Saluzzo, Italy’s tricky terrain, Sauro and her coaches prepared by having her run in places with steep inclines to simulate the mountainous setting. In total, the 3.35 kilometer race (which comes out to 2.7 miles for any Americans keeping track, saw Sauro pushed to her absolute limit. Still, she got the job done.
MARIETTA — The Ohio Department of Development and Buckeye Hills Regional Council will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from Friday to Sept. 30.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — “Woman’s Choice,” the sign proclaims in bold pink letters. But despite promising abortion information and free pregnancy testing, the facility in Charleston, West Virginia, is designed to steer women facing an unwanted pregnancy away from choosing an abortion. That will become much...
MINERAL WELLS — The West Virginia Interstate Fair and Expo was underway Saturday as fairgoers enjoyed food, rides, games and entertainment. The Mid-Ohio Valley has been under extreme heat the past month as temperatures have reached in the 90s most days with severe storms arriving between the scorching heat. The West Virginia Interstate Fair and Expo has experienced both.
For the last week or so, “party” has been the key word as West Virginia celebrates 159 years as a state, as I celebrate four years as your state government reporter in Charleston, and as both political parties make news for good and ill. I was expecting more...
I want to officially thank everyone who contributed to the overwhelming success, and good old fashioned fun that was generated at last week’s 29th annual Cincinnati Reds Legends Youth Baseball/Softball Camp held at Vienna Rec Fields. The atmosphere was electric, and the fun and memories that were experienced by...
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Post 15 extended its winning streak to five games following a 12-5 victory Sunday afternoon inside City Park against South Charleston Post 94. On Saturday, Post 15 manager Mike Goodwin’s club matched their season-high winning streak of four games following a doubleheader sweep of host Moundsville Post 3 at Brooke High School.
CHARLESTON — Two Ohio County members of the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee have thrown their hats in the ring to be its next chair in elections next month even as they fight each other in court. Ohio County Republican Executive Committee Chairwoman Elgine McArdle announced Monday morning she...
