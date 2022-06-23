ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning and predicts flooding, hail and intense downpours

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
 5 days ago

Britain’s hot spell is set to be interrupted on Thursday as thunderstorms and intense showers are set to douse large parts of southern England .

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning stretching from Sheffield in the North, across the south-east and down to Bath in the south west, meaning Glastonbury revellers could be caught in severe downpours.

The intense rainfall could cause flooding to roads, businesses and homes, while also causing powercuts and there is also the possibility of outbursts of hail and gusty winds.

Many commuters will be swapping trains for cars on Thursday as another train strike is confirmed , with the sudden downpours likely causing poor driving conditions and floodwater on roads.

In a statement on its website, the Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

However the hot temperatures have not yet abandoned the UK as in the north of England it will potentially reaching 30C.

In the south of England London will likely reach temperatures of 26C, while in Birmingham temperatures could reach 29C and up in Manchester 28C.

However the north of the country will not dodge the downpours as the rain and hail will move north on Thursday evening. Overnight the weather will be humid and it should be a bright and sunny start to Friday for most of the UK.

But there will be further showers on Friday and unsettled weather on Saturday and Sunday likely involving rain and cooler temperatures.

Festival-goers have already been warned to pack for all eventualities - and take their wellies - at Glastonbury, with light showers predicted on Friday and Saturday, followed by more heavy rain on Sunday.

Met Office forecast

Thursday:

Fine and dry for many areas again tomorrow, many parts hotter than today as well. Risk of showers or thunderstorms affecting parts of England and Wales though.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Showers, locally heavy and thundery moving northeast through Friday. Becoming widely unsettled, cooler and breezy from Saturday with some heavy showers in the west. Warmest in the east.

