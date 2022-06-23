ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Symphony Orchestra Names New RB Resident Conductor, Extends Conductor of Youth Orchestra

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of composer Trevor Wilson as its RBC Resident Conductor, and the extension of Simon Rivard’s position as conductor of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra. Wilson will begin his residency in September, which will last through the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons....

