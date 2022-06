My first priority will be reducing the effects of inflation that are hurting working Nebraskans, seniors on fixed incomes and small business owners. From the price of groceries to the price of gas, people are struggling to make ends meet. To address inflation, we need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act, boost Social Security, stop price gouging and offset the high price of gas. We also need to make child care more affordable and accessible. Addressing our housing shortage will also be among my top priorities in Congress, as this is central to our ability to attract and retain workers and grow our local economies.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO