Minions Go to Work at Dunder Mifflin in Their Own 'The Office' Opening Credits

Another month, another Star Wars prequel coming to an end. This June marks the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the second prequel series to come out just this year. As fans pick apart what worked and what didn’t, and as they prepare for yet another one of these projects — Andor — it’s worth taking a look at the one prequel series that’s so great, it has expanded its source material, while becoming a force onto itself. I’m talking, of course, about Better Call Saul. “Prequel” has come to be a bit of a trigger word, and that largely has to do...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO