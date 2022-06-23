COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Americans could get an extra $361 per month in 2023 – here’s how to get it

MILLIONS of Americans are expected to receive up to $361 more in increased monthly payments next year.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) has tweaked its 2023 COLA projection, now estimating that the COLA will rise to about 8.6 percent next year.

The increase would mean that the average benefit would climb by about $143 per month to $1,800, and the maximum amount would jump by roughly $361 to $4,555.

Social Security benefits are calculated every year based on a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Where the consumer price index (CPI) ends up toward the end of the year determines the following year's COLA amount.

This year, the average Social Security benefit is $1,657, and the maximum amount is $4,194 a month.

First individual to receive benefits from SS

According to the SSA, a man named Ernest Ackerman earned a 17-cent payout in January 1937.

During the start-up phase, from January 1937 to December 1939, this was the only type of benefit available: a one-time, lump-sum payout.

Before you collect: consider your partner

If you and your spouse are both eligible for Social Security, it pays to have a plan.

It may make more sense for one partner to claim rather than the other.

There are a few important things to know about Social Security spousal benefits.

Before you collect: consider your retirement age

While you can start receiving Social Security at age 62, your benefits begin to increase after age 67.

There are a few reasons workers may wait past age 67 to claim.

There are also several reasons not to delay.

When you check your estimated benefit amount online, the SSA will use your full retirement age (FRA) – which is either age 66 or 67.

Before you collect: check benefit amount

If you’re planning for retirement, you’ll need to figure in changes to income and cash flow.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has a tool for this.

They offer an online calculator for anyone who is curious about their benefit.

Simply create an online account and provide your income information for a ballpark estimate.

What was the 2021 COLA?

The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022 is a big jump from the 1.3 percent COLA in 2021.

The significant increase was driven by a rise in inflation over the past year.

What will happen in 2034?

An annual report from the SSA shared pessimistic news.

It’s estimated in 2034, the Social Security Trust Fund will not have enough money to pay recipients.

The SSA said it doesn’t expect to halt payments but rather monthly benefits will be reduced unless changes are made.

Inflation’s effects on retirees’ pension

The money that retirees get from their pensions is being eroded by inflation, according to CNBC, and many pension plans provide participants with a cost-of-living adjustment on a regular basis.

However, these increases are minor in comparison to the 8.5 percent annual inflation rate recorded in March.

Some pension schemes, particularly business pensions, do not include any COLA.

As a result, retirees who rely on pension income are losing buying power, but those who rely on other sources of income, such as Social Security, see their benefits maintain up with inflation.

SS mistakes to avoid: ignoring ‘work rules’

The last mistake some people make is not taking into consideration “work rules” for early benefits.

If a person decides to claim social security benefits early and continues to work, the benefits will be reduced by $1 for every $2 an individual earns over the annual limit.

In 2022, the yearly limit for earners younger than FRA is $19,560.

If you will reach FRA in 2022, the limit on your earnings for the months before full retirement age is $51,960.

In that event, $1 is withheld for every $3 earned over that threshold.

SS mistakes to avoid: remarrying without considering effects

Fortunately, remarriage does not affect a person’s Social Security retirement benefits.

This is because these payments are calculated based on yours and your spouse’s individual earnings histories.

On the other hand, remarriage does affect your survivor and SSI benefits.

So, if these are sources of income that you heavily depend on, then you might want to reconsider the time you are getting remarried.

SS mistakes to avoid: not planning for taxes

Depending on your individual circumstances, you may have to pay federal tax on up to 85 percent of your benefits.

This usually happens if you have other substantial earnings on top of your benefits – for example, wages, self-employed earnings, interest, dividends, or other taxable income.

Each January, you should get a Social Security benefits statement showing the amount you received in the previous year.

You can then use this benefit statement if and when you complete a federal income tax return to find out if your welfare payments are subject to tax.

A person should always proactively plan for tax season by looking at one’s earnings and talking to tax professionals and financial advisors.

SS mistakes to avoid: only considering your own benefits, continued

Claiming spousal benefits will not only provide you with some income, but it will also give you the opportunity to let your Social Security benefits keep growing.

Considering another person’s benefits could also be a good idea for a couple who decided to have a stay-at-home parent and a working parent.

The stay-at-home parent might not have earned enough work credits to qualify for their own Social Security benefits, but the stay-at-home parent could still get Social Security benefits under the working spouse.

SS mistakes to avoid: only considering your own benefits

Many people only consider their own benefits when they think about retirement.

But if a person is married, one is also eligible to collect spousal benefits.

A spousal benefit could be up to 50 percent of your spouse’s full retirement age amount.

SS mistakes to avoid: claiming too early or waiting too long

If you claim as early as possible, which is the age of 62, your benefit amount will be permanently reduced by up to 30 percent.

Should you decide to claim until your full retirement age (FRA), you’ll get 100 percent of the monthly benefit.

If you delay benefits up to the age of 70, you can get an extra 32 percent each month.

However, you do not want to wait too long to claim where you end up putting yourself in a difficult financial situation.

SS mistakes to avoid: not working long enough

To qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, you need at least 40 work credits.

You can earn up to four credits each year based on your earnings – and in 2022, you must earn $1,510 to get one credit.

Social Security benefits are also computed based on your 35 highest-earning years.

As you’re approaching retirement, you should check your earnings statement to make sure you have enough credits to qualify for Social Security benefits.

If you don’t already have 35 years of earnings, you might want to consider working an additional year or two to help boost your Social Security benefits.

If you work less than 35 years, you’ll have $0 factored into the benefit calculation, which will reduce your monthly payments.

SS mistakes to avoid: not checking earning record

Your earnings record gives you an idea of how much your Social Security benefits will be, which makes it easier to plan for retirement.

By checking this number on a yearly basis, you can also identify any errors that may pop up over time.

If you notice errors early on, it gives you the opportunity to correct the mistakes by gathering proof of your earnings, such as your W-2 or pay stubs, and sending them to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Once the SSA has verified your claim, it will correct your record.

Along with correcting errors, your earnings record will help you identify if you need to put more money into investments and retirement accounts.

Delayed retirement credit explained, part two

You can begin to receive Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but it will reduce your benefits by as much as 30 percent below what you would get if you waited to retire until your full retirement age.

If you wait until your full retirement age (66 for most people), you will be able to obtain your full benefits.

Delayed retirement credit explained

If you wait until age 70 to start achieving your benefits, the Social Security Administration will increase your benefit, since you gained delayed retirement credits.

The retirement benefits are then paid out until you die.

The age you begin receiving your retirement benefit affects how much your monthly benefits will be.

Is it likely that benefits will end?

If you intend to rely on the program in 2035, keep in mind that you may get less in Social Security payments than you anticipated, Yahoo reported.

According to the board of trustees’ annual report for 2021, if no modifications are made to address the trust fund shortfall, payouts will have to be cut by 22 percent.

For many retirees, such a reduction in benefits would be a significant financial blow.

Yahoo reports that 50 percent of senior married couples and 70 percent of elderly single persons rely on Social Security for at least half of their income.

The future of Social Security

According to the Social Security Board of Trustees’ 2021 annual report, the agency’s financial reserves will be drained by 2034, a year sooner than its 2020 report predicted, Yahoo reports.

After then, annual taxes are estimated to pay just around 78 percent of the benefits.

Longer life expectancies, a smaller working-age population, and an increase in the number of retirees are all contributing to the problem.

By 2035, the number of people aged 65 and more in the United States will have risen to more than 78million, up from around 56 million now.

As a result, more individuals will be withdrawing money from the Social Security system, while fewer will be contributing.

Action on Social Security bill coming ‘soon’

Democratic congressman John B Larson of Connecticut proposed a bill in the fall that would switch the index the COLA tracks to the CPI-E.

This would track the costs of services and goods that seniors typically use.

Larson told ThinkAdvisor that the House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee intends on debating the measure soon.

“We are in the process of working toward markup, which will be held hopefully very soon,” he said.

Does Congress pay into Social Security?

Senators and members of the House of Representatives, as well as the president and vice president, federal judges, and other federal government officials and workers, are covered by the Social Security program.

They, like the great majority of Americans, pay Social Security taxes.

The 1935 Social Security Act exempted “services performed in the employ of the United States Government” from occupations whose workers paid into the system and received benefits, per AARP.

Senators and representatives were not required to pay Social Security taxes on their congressional salary, but they were required to do so on outside income such as speaking fees.

Sign up for Direct Express

Signing up is simple and quick, according to the SSA.

You may sign up for a Direct Express account using one of the following methods:

Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213

Call or visit your local field office

Call Treasury’s Direct Express enrollment number at 1-800-333-1795

Visit the US Direct Express website

What is Direct Express?

Even if you don’t have a bank account, you may benefit from direct deposit with the Direct Express card, according to the SSA.

The Direct Express card is a prepaid debit card account that will securely hold your Social Security benefits when they are sent monthly.

What is mySocialSecurity?

MySocialSecurity account is an online service that allows you to check your Social Security information, according to the SSA website.

Visit the mySocialSecurity page to learn about all of the services offered and how to set up an account.

Beneficiaries most and least reliant on SS, continued

Among the important findings, SmartAsset discovered that residents in cities with low total retirement rely on Social Security the most, GoBankingRates reported.

Furthermore, in every location studied, Social Security benefits account for more than a quarter of retirement income.

According to the study, Miami has the lowest percentage of Social Security making up overall retirement income, at 26.90 percent.

Although several communities in California have high populations of people aged 65 and over, they rely the least on Social Security between 30.1 and 36.6 percent of total retirement income.