Pottsboro, TX

Sparks fly at the Pottsboro Youth Association meeting.

By Kayla Holt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Parents came to the PYA meeting to voice concerns regarding financial discrepancies involving a former member and a purchase of beer. The PYA allowed members the floor,...

Jeff Cordell named AD at Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD announced Monday that Jeff Cordell is the new athletic director, bringing back to the area a proven leader with 15 years of experience as an athletic director and head football coach. Cordell grew up in Grayson County and played football for Austin College in...
SHERMAN, TX
July 4th fireworks shows across Texoma

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There is a lot of options for those seeking fireworks this Fourth of July across Texoma. Johnston County Red, White, and Boom Celebration- Festivities begin Friday evening from 9 p.m. through 11:59 p.m., at the Tishomingo High School Football Field with festivities continuing Saturday. Lights on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
20 Best Things to Do in Plano, TX

It's no doubt that Texas is one of your dream destinations, but where exactly in Texas is the real question. This article will dive deep into Plano, one of the most pleasant cities in the state. The city, located in Texas' extreme north, is rich in culture and history. Plano...
PLANO, TX
Frisco City Manager leaves groundbreaking legacy as he enters retirement

One summer evening in 1987, George and Debra Purefoy pulled out a map of the DFW metroplex. On the map, George Purefoy followed Preston Road up north, searching for a spot where he might be able to one day experience the growth of a city. His eyes landed on a little town up north that geographically seemed to have “octopus arms sticking out everywhere” due to the state of its annexations.
FRISCO, TX
Silver carp is native to China discovered at Choctaw Creek in Grayson County.

Just when you thought the list of invasive pests to sneak into Texas couldn’t get any longer, it did. Silver carp, a prolific variety of freshwater carp native to China, were recently discovered in Choctaw Creek in Grayson County. The creek rises about 15 miles downstream from Lake Texoma near Sherman and runs northeast about 38 miles before dumping into the Red River along the Texas-Oklahoma border.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Plano Native Finds Invasive Carp in Texas Waters

Last weekend, Stephen Banaszak, a 30-year-old Plano native, and some friends went bow fishing in Lake Kentucky, along the Tennessee River in Kentucky and Tennessee. Suddenly, several silver and bighead carp launched out of the water. Some hit Banaszak in the head. One grazed another fisherman’s face with its fin, slicing open his eyelid. “They can be dangerous,” Banaszak said, “especially if you’re out boating and you’re driving across the lake, and you get hit in the face by a 20-pound fish while you’re driving 20 miles an hour. That’s real dangerous. I know some people have died in the past around the country from these fish.”
TEXAS STATE
Nonprofit hosts town hall ahead of Oklahoma primary

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant nonprofit hosted an Oklahoma candidate town hall Monday evening. “We had candidates across the ballot were able to come out and give us their platform, engage with people,” said Kara Byrd, executive director of Imagine Durant. Monday evening outside the Donald W. Reynolds...
DURANT, OK
Wine, games and music at Fink Fest

FINK, Texas (KTEN) -- If you blink, you might miss Fink, population zero. But once a year, this tiny town on State Highway 289 just south of Pottsboro becomes the home of the Fink Fest. The fun starts Friday evening with a wine tasting event with an expert guide. "He...
POTTSBORO, TX
Sherman wins bid for new chip-making plant

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Another major technology manufacturer has selected Sherman, Texas, for expansion plans. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that GlobiTech will add a $5 billion manufacturing facility for advanced 300 millimeter silicon wafers that currently must be imported from Asia. "Having the first wafer plant built...
SHERMAN, TX
East Post Oak Cemetery

The annual East Post Oak Cemetery homecomings were held in July each year until 2015 when lack of attendance canceled it. As a result, East Post Oak cemetery, located in northeastern Lamar County northeast of Blossom and northwest of Detroit, is accepting financial help. Financial reports continue to be prepared and made available to all interested persons.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Woman injured in UTV crash near Kingston

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after the UTV she was riding in flipped over in Marshall County Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on the US Army Corps of Engineer property near Atlantic Drive approximately 10 miles south of Kingston. Troopers...
KINGSTON, OK
Denison water bills could see an increase next year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -On June 21, Wildan firm, hired by the City of Denison presented a study on the findings of the city’s water rate. Wildan suggested two different plans the city could take. Both plans will include a nine to ten dollar increase on your water bill if...
DENISON, TX
7 homes suffer significant damage from fire

MCKINNEY, Texas — A total of seven houses in McKinney caught on fire on Saturday. The McKinney Fire Department reports these seven homes were under construction on Marigold Drive. A home that was occupied suffered from fire spread but was quickly extinguished. McKinney FD say there are no known...
MCKINNEY, TX
Baylor Scott & White in Frisco evacuated due to maintenance 'impacting operations'

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple North Texas first responders aided in a hospital evacuation in Frisco earlier this evening.  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco was evacuated on Tuesday due to the maintenance of the hospital's electrical system impacting operations.  A statement released from the hospital said that they are working to reschedule surgical procedures and relocate patients for care at nearby hospitals.  The Frisco Fire Department, Texas EMFT and the Flower Mound Fire Department were among the agencies who responded to the evacuation tonight.  

