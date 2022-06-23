Gregory Faces Challenge From Dameus in District 72

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents the one-woman tour de force Love, Linda (the life of Mrs. Cole Porter) July 13 through 24 at Studio 1130 located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall (3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239). With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, book by Stevie Holland, with Gary William Friedman and arrangements and additional Music by Gary William Friedman, this musical tells the often-unheard story of Cole Porter’s wife. Starring Colleen Buchmeier, previously seen in Bullets Over Broadway and Victor, Victoria on The Players stage, her career took her to Broadway, and national tours. The timeless music and lyrics of Cole Porter weave through the compelling narrative of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind the legendary songwriter.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO