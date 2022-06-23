ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bally Sports Kansas City to release streaming service for Royals games

By Jackson Kurtz
KMBC.com
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bally Sports Kansas Citywill launch...

www.kmbc.com

KMBC.com

Thunderstorms now expected for 4th of July weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thunderstorms are now expected for 4th of July weekend. Conditions will remain clear in Kansas City through the end of the work week. Temperatures will slowly heat up as well after a break from the intense heat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunny and warm Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny today. High 85. Sunny Wednesday and warmer. High 90. Mostly sunny and very warm Thursday. High 93. Mostly cloudy Friday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High 90. Cloudy Saturday with scattered morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Mostly sunny and cool in the metro Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday will be mostly sunny and below normal temperatures later in the day. The high will be in the middle 70s. The pleasant streak lasts for the early portion of the week, then it will gradually get warmer and more humid again by the middle of the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
KMBC.com

Cooler air moves in for your Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday night as a cold front moves through. Overnight lows will fall back into the low 60s. It will be more comfortable for your Sunday with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Royals #Kansas City #Bally Sports Plus
KMBC.com

Three injured in shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St. Kansas City, MO police say they got a call about the shooting at 1:41 a.m. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the crime scene. They say a third person was taken to a hospital by someone else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD asks for help in finding missing 14-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager. Police said Isaiah Green was last seen in the area of 44th Street and Roanoke Road on Monday at about 4 p.m. Authorities said his family is concerned about Isaiah due to his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

COMMUNITY DAY: Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Samuel U. Rodgers believed that health care was a basic human right. His vision to ensure quality, accessible care regardless of ability to pay led to him founding the health center fifty years ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD investigating homicide on East 29th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 5200 block of East 29th Street. First responders were dispatched to the location in regards to a shooting Sunday afternoon. Officers confirm at least one person has died from their injuries. KMBC 9 News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

10 families displaced after Lenexa apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten families were displaced Monday evening when fire damaged an apartment building near 95th and Monrovia streets, the Lenexa Fire Department said. Fire crews were called at 6:48 p.m. to the Wilder apartments. The fire department said the fire was confined to a second-floor apartment....
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

Family seeks help finding U-Haul with 'irreplaceable' items stolen from Olathe hotel parking lot

A family is hoping the community can help them track down a stolen U-Haul they say is full of irreplaceable family memories. Kathleen Scott says she and her son, who goes to the University of Kansas, were in the process of moving from Illinois to Kansas when their U-Haul was stolen from the parking lot of the Candlewood Hotel parking lot in Olathe Friday afternoon.
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Franklin County deputy with minor injuries after pursuit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — At 6:49 a.m. Saturday Lyon County Sheriff's Office was engaged in a vehicle pursuit that entered Franklin County. Franklin County deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to end the pursuit. The deployment was successful, but the vehicle continued at a slow rate of speed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS

