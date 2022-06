FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be lane closures on northbound Interstate 79 between mile markers 111 and 112, crossing Harrison County Route 25, Mt. Clare–Lost Creek Road and Browns Creek, beginning immediately and continuing through Friday, July 1, 2022, for bridge repairs. Crews will begin with the left lane, then move to the right lane once the left is completed.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO