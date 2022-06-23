ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

After results tallied, Hodges wins Senate District 3 runoff

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
 5 days ago

Glynn County Republicans nominated Mike Hodges to represent the party on the November ballot in the Georgia Senate District 3 race.

He faces no Democratic or independent opposition.

The final results came in after The News’ went to press Tuesday.

Hodges earned 67.3% of the vote to fellow Republican Jeff Jones’ 32.7%. A total of 10,777 votes were cast of which Hodges took 7,255 to Jones’ 3,522.

Hodges and Jones earned 46.7% and 34.3% of the vote respectively during the general primary race, which then required a runoff. Republican Nora Lott Haynes earned 19% of the vote in that race.

The Senate District 3 seat represents Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Charlton counties, as well as a part of Ware County.

Hodges, Jones and Haynes live on St. Simons Island.

State Sen. Sheila McNeill announced in January that she would not seek reelection due to her husband’s health. She served one term, which will end at the end of this year.

The results of the state House District 179 race to determine Rep. Don Hogan’s successor changed little after all votes had been counted.

Townsend took 58.5% of the vote, leaving fellow Republican Bob Duncan with 41.5%. Of the 4,325 votes cast in the race, Townsend garnered 2,532 to Duncan’s 1,793.

No Democrats qualified for the race.

District 179 encompasses the southern portion of mainland Glynn County and St. Simons Island.

On the Democratic primary runoff ticket, voters selected Wade Herring to run against Republican incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter for the U.S. House District 1 seat.

Herring’s 12,785 gave him a very comfortable victory over Joyce Griggs, who earned 7,857 votes. District 1 represents Coastal Georgia and stretches inland past Jesup and Waycross.

Both Herring and Griggs live in Savannah.

Glynn County’s total turnout was 12.72%, with 7,502 of the 58,966 registered voters casting a ballot. Of that, 3,897 voted on Tuesday, 3,042 cast a ballot during early voting and 563 voted by mail.

Comments / 0

