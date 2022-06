VISTA — A 31-year-old man is behind bars today following a hit-and-run accident that injured three people — two of them children. The 31-year-old man, driving with three minors under the age of 10 in the back of his Toyota Camry, pulled out of a shopping center and broadsided a motorcycle near East Bobier Drive and East Vista Way around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO