Go green, join 5th of July cleanup

It will be all red, white and blue as usual on July Fourth in the Golden Isles, but Lea King-Badyna invites folks to go green the day after.

In anticipation of scattered debris in the wake of Independence Day fireworks and attendant festivities, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting a series of community cleanups on July 5. Volunteers are asked to pitch in and help clean up at one of three locations: Brunswick’s Mary Ross Park, and St. Simons Island’s Pier Village district and Coast Guard Beach.

Folks of all ages and abilities are encouraged to join the cleanups, which begin at 8 a.m. at each location.

“We really need volunteers in all three locations,” said King-Badyna, KGIB’s executive director.

Volunteers will receive cleanup supplies upon signing in. Free event T-shirts are available until they are gone, she said.

The annual post Fourth of July cleanup is a good way to get a jump on any litter left over from holiday festivities. In particular, folks will be asked to concentrate on fireworks debris. While fireworks are legal in Georgia, private and personal use of such is prohibited on Glynn County’s beaches and all other public spaces. Still, King-Badyna notes, it happens.

“While fireworks are not allowed on Glynn County beaches, volunteers will be prepared to remove even the smallest pieces of fireworks debris, preventing possible marine debris that can be harmful to marine life,” she said.

In addition to the annual post-Fourth cleanup at the beach crossover and surrounding areas at Coast Guard Beach, volunteers will concentrate also this year on the scene of the Golden Isles’ two public fireworks displays.

“This year, we’ll expand our efforts to assist county staff in the Pier Village area of St. Simons, and city staff at downtown Brunswick’s Mary Ross Park as well,” King-Badyna said. “We really need volunteers in all three locations.”

For more information, contact KGIB at 912-279-1490, or kbgib@gmail.com.

Yamaha Rightwaters is sponsoring this year’s cleanup, and event hosts include the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, Rahab’s Rope, Village Inn and Pub, and the Savannah Bee Company. Those joining the Pier Village cleanup are asked to meet at the Village Inn and Pub, 500 Mallery St.