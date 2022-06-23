ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Go green, join 5th of July cleanup

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago

It will be all red, white and blue as usual on July Fourth in the Golden Isles, but Lea King-Badyna invites folks to go green the day after.

In anticipation of scattered debris in the wake of Independence Day fireworks and attendant festivities, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting a series of community cleanups on July 5. Volunteers are asked to pitch in and help clean up at one of three locations: Brunswick’s Mary Ross Park, and St. Simons Island’s Pier Village district and Coast Guard Beach.

Folks of all ages and abilities are encouraged to join the cleanups, which begin at 8 a.m. at each location.

“We really need volunteers in all three locations,” said King-Badyna, KGIB’s executive director.

Volunteers will receive cleanup supplies upon signing in. Free event T-shirts are available until they are gone, she said.

The annual post Fourth of July cleanup is a good way to get a jump on any litter left over from holiday festivities. In particular, folks will be asked to concentrate on fireworks debris. While fireworks are legal in Georgia, private and personal use of such is prohibited on Glynn County’s beaches and all other public spaces. Still, King-Badyna notes, it happens.

“While fireworks are not allowed on Glynn County beaches, volunteers will be prepared to remove even the smallest pieces of fireworks debris, preventing possible marine debris that can be harmful to marine life,” she said.

In addition to the annual post-Fourth cleanup at the beach crossover and surrounding areas at Coast Guard Beach, volunteers will concentrate also this year on the scene of the Golden Isles’ two public fireworks displays.

“This year, we’ll expand our efforts to assist county staff in the Pier Village area of St. Simons, and city staff at downtown Brunswick’s Mary Ross Park as well,” King-Badyna said. “We really need volunteers in all three locations.”

For more information, contact KGIB at 912-279-1490, or kbgib@gmail.com.

Yamaha Rightwaters is sponsoring this year’s cleanup, and event hosts include the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, Rahab’s Rope, Village Inn and Pub, and the Savannah Bee Company. Those joining the Pier Village cleanup are asked to meet at the Village Inn and Pub, 500 Mallery St.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick, GA
Government
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
Brunswick, GA
Society
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Glynn County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Go Green#Independence Day#Village Inn#Savannah Bee Company#Coast Guard Beach
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
3K+
Followers
130
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy