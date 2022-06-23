Red Lake High School End of Year Pow Wow 2022 - P18

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gave finality to activists on both sides of the abortion debate in Minnesota - and set in motion the next big fight. The court's ruling, which did away with both Roe and the later decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, gives states the power to decide whether to allow abortion. In the weeks since a leaked draft previewed the court's ruling, groups have been preparing to take their case to the ballot box in November, mobilizing to elect candidates who will either move to restrict abortion access in Minnesota or etch further protections into law.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO