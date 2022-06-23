Red Lake High School End of Year Pow Wow 2022 - P18

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
April 2, 1960 ~ June 23, 2022 (age 62) Stuart Lee Sumner, age 62, Bear Clan, of Red Lake, MN, went to the spirit world from the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Stuart was born in Red Lake, MN, on April 2, 1960, to...
ARLINGTON, Ore. - Driving down a windy canyon road in northern Oregon rangeland, Jordan Maley and April Aamodt are on the look out for Mormon crickets, giant insects that can ravage crops. "There's one right there," Aamodt says. They're not hard to spot. The insects, which can grow larger than...
St. Paul, MN—The U.S. Supreme Court today struck down Roe v. Wade, dealing a devastating blow to reproductive freedom. The decision places the future of safe and legal abortion in the hands of state lawmakers and puts abortion access at risk in 26 states. Abortion remains safe and legal...
ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released the following statements highlighting the stakes of the 2022 Minnesota gubernatorial election in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade:. “Reproductive rights are on the ballot in November, and the stakes could...
(FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) OPEN: June 23, 2022-Until Filled. Be a part of our growing Adult Services Team in the Urban Area. Red Lake Family and Children Services is seeking a full time Registered Nurse to provide Public Health care coordination/case management in home and community based settings, and harm reduction services. Assess health needs of individuals and coordinate appropriate services. Provide in-home assessments, intervention as needed, and education to promote family health and well-being. Maintain accurate detailed reports and records. Attend trainings as needed and other duties as assigned. Reports to Executive Director of Red Lake Family and Children Services. This position is full-time Monday – Friday 8:00 to 4:30 w/benefits. Salary; DOQ.
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gave finality to activists on both sides of the abortion debate in Minnesota - and set in motion the next big fight. The court's ruling, which did away with both Roe and the later decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, gives states the power to decide whether to allow abortion. In the weeks since a leaked draft previewed the court's ruling, groups have been preparing to take their case to the ballot box in November, mobilizing to elect candidates who will either move to restrict abortion access in Minnesota or etch further protections into law.
