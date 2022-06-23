Commission votes to adopt Fantasy Fest agreement with TDA

The Key West City Commission voted to accept an agreement lasting through 2024 with the Tourist Development Association to conduct Fantasy Fest in the city after an extensive amount of discussion about whether or not to allow the “fantasy zone” and what constitutes nudity.

Steve Robbins, president of the TDA, said that the organization and city commission were in agreement that “nudity is not what we’re looking for.”

“One of the discussions we had was to eliminate the fantasy zone. There’s a bit of a misnomer about the fantasy zone. There’s nothing that’s allowed in the fantasy zone that’s not allowed out of the fantasy zone. So the agreement that’s in front of you, we’ve removed the fantasy zone because the laws are the same everywhere. So nudity doesn’t exist on Duval Street and nudity doesn’t exist on Northside Drive,” Robbins said.

But City Attorney Shawn Smith said that according to city code, there is an exception to rules around nudity that allows for body painting only within the fantasy zone. Mayor Teri Johnston requested that section of the code be brought back to the commission at the next meeting so it could be brought in sync with the rest of the Fantasy Fest agreement.

Commissioner Sam Kaufman had concerns over enforcement, and said if the commission was going to change the rules around Fantasy Fest they would need two readings, which would mean the change would be implemented by August at the earliest, leaving only a few months for city staff to promote the change.

“We’re going to have 50,000 people here, 60,000, 70,000 and they have certain expectations,” Kaufman said. “If we change something it takes two readings, we’re talking about maybe having a new ordinance in place in August, which is a month or two prior to Fantasy Fest and I think that could leave a train wreck for enforcement. And I think some more thought should really be put to this. What has always been said to me is that if you’re not interested in Fantasy Fest, you stay in our part of town and I live a good two miles from the Fantasy Fest zone and we don’t have to see it if we don’t want to see it, but if we don’t have the Fantasy Fest zone that is a concern.”

Kaufman said without the fantasy zone, the event will spill into the entire city. He said the commission was possibly “creating a due process issue for party-goers” and suggested the commission leave the rules as are and revisit the issue next year.

Commissioner Billy Wardlow agreed with Kaufman, saying he was also concerned about enforcement of any changes and the strain it could put on the Key West Police Department.

But Johnston retorted, saying “it’s not late in the year, in fact we’ve been talking about this for nine months.”

She said at a meeting of all constituents of Fantasy Fest, the general consensus was “it is broken, it’s not working right now, it’s not the direction we want to take this community and we need to make some adjustments.”

“Commissioner Kaufman, I’m surprised to hear you talk about the Fantasy Fest zone because you of all people know it doesn’t stay in the Fantasy Fest zone,” Johnston went on. “I have not talked to one person in the city of Key West who said ‘yes, I believe that we should have naked people walking around our streets.’”

Local business owner Paul Menta spoke over Zoom saying that he was frustrated by the commission’s discussion of delaying changes to the event.

“I don’t like being at Fausto’s on White Street with my 11-year-old niece and people exposing themselves to her,” Menta said.

Menta asked the city to “put out a strong message, come and enjoy, come and spend money and make our businesses do well, but please do not expose yourself to our children.”

Kaufman said that he “certainly doesn’t want to see any nudity on my street or any street” but said it was an issue of management.

“Remember that an arrest takes an officer off the street for three to four hours and there’s other, let’s be real, probably more serious things that might be happening that we need our officer’s addressing,” Kaufman said.

Johnston said that it’s only a small minority of attendees who are actually nude and that there probably won’t be more than three or four people being arrested.

There was some discussion over how the fantasy zone was created. Commissioner Jimmy Weekley said he recalls there was a certain year when Fantasy Fest went “haywire” and because of that there were discussions of creating a zone where open containers and nudity allowed. He said at one point police officers were giving nude party-goers the options to put on a T-shirt they provided or be arrested.

In the end, Smith made a suggestion that would pass the contract before the commission and give them flexibility to alter the rules around the fantasy zone and nudity. He suggested that the commission add to the section of the contract that reads “nudity and lewd acts will not be permitted” that nudity and lewd acts will be as specified by the section of the city code that allows for some exceptions for body paint and add that that section “may be amended from time to time” so that the commission can revisit what constitutes nudity. That motion was passed 5-1, with Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover absent and Mayor Johnston the lone “no.”

The commission later discussed their legislative priorities. In the interest of addressing affordable housing, Kaufman suggested bringing up whether part of the Monroe County Tourism Development Council’s large advertising budget could be put toward affordable housing.

“Those of us who have businesses are struggling to fill positions, throughout the city, employees are leaving town, this is just not sustainable, the severe crisis we have with affordable housing,” he said. “Yet at the same time, the TDC advertising budget has never been bigger and I think a lot of people in our community are asking ‘how are we going to sustain this?’”

Kaufman said he was not proposing taking away the entire TDC advertising budget but he would like to make the suggestion in Tallahassee that a small percentage be used for affordable housing.

Johnston agreed and said the city needs to start working with the state on what to do about the housing crisis and added, “I also think we have to start working with the county regarding TDC funding.”

“There are so many things converging on us because we’ve got a limited number of BPAS units with no guarantee that there are more coming,” she said. “And yet, we’ve got a housing shortage. I do think that the TDC is a spot where certainly nobody is going to have a robust tourism experience here if there’s no one serving them. Certainly they should be on board on that also. I just came back from the mayor’s conference and there’s people who are adding a half a cent to the sale’s tax for affordable workforce housing because, again, people come here for a pleasant experience and there is not going to be a pleasant experience if we can’t serve them.”

