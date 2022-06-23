Farmland development vote postponed again

For the second time in as many weeks, the Miami-Dade County Commission has postponed a final decision on moving the Urban Development Boundary at the behest of Aligned Real Estate Holdings, a conglomerate corporation proposing to rezone and commercially develop 793 acres of farmland just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base into the South Dade Logistics and Technology District.

The proposed district, in phases, would bring a mix of 9.3 million square feet of warehousing, related light industrial uses, restaurants, banks, convenience stores and 150 hotel rooms.

The developers requested more time after a 6-6 split vote was called during the commission’s May 19 meeting in order to address a few commissioners’ questions and concerns particularly relating to vegetation buffers against residential homes. One commissioner was absent.

The second request for more time differed.

“I’m proposing a voluntary hiring and wage commitments package as well as community benefits in the context of an Urban Development Boundary application, and that has never been done before,” said Jeff Bercow, attorney on behalf of Aligned Real Estate.

“We still have a number of issues to work out especially with the county attorney’s office. We have been working on them but it’s taking more time than expected. We heard clearly at the last meeting that a lot of commissioners are not against moving the UDB, but they also want to make sure that the UDB application is fully considered in the context of its purpose, which is to control growth. We would like the additional time to be sure that we are addressing all these items for a date after the summer break until a time when all the commissioners may be here.”

Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, who has in the past, staunchly supported the project, interrupted Bercow during the meeting with her “move to deferral.”

Bercow proffered no time certain initially but agreed that the applicants would cover the cost of re-advertising the meeting.

Commissioners Sally Heyman and Danielle Cohen Higgens opposed the deferral.

“I’m concerned with this dragging on and on,” Heyman said.

Cohen Higgins confirmed that the application was an expedited out-of-cycle application.

“A year ago, this came before us, saying to us with urgency, ‘we have to move this through expeditiously or else.’ The hearing came last week, the deferral was requested for this week. Here we are again asking for additional time,” she said. “I don’t know what is going to change between now and no date certain, but we’ve had incredible community input on this issue. Our offices have been inundated with comments. I think the time is right for us to make this decision today, and as a result, I am in objection to the deferral.”

Sosa responded, “We defer every time we’ve had an item and they’re working to make it better. We have always said ‘yes.’ We always have to be fair to everyone. We should allow the opportunity for everyone to work together.”

Vice Chair Oliver Gilbert said he needed a time certain.

“One thing I don’t want to do is not decide on this. It may not be the same dais, and the whole process would have to start all over again,” he said.

Bercow offered Sept. 22 as a time certain during a planned meeting.

There’s no limit to how many times the board can hear the application.

If the project comes back with a lot of changes, another public hearing could be called after Chairman Pepe Diaz closed comment after hearing hours of testimony at the last hearing.

