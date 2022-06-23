ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local student awarded music scholarship

By From Contributed Reports
 5 days ago

This year’s recipient of the Carlton D. Stevenson Annual Charity Golf Scholarship is T’Jay Andrews.

Andrews will be attending N.C. Central University majoring in music. His goal is to study the music industry and professionalize his skills on the alto saxophone. He also hopes to be in the jazz and concert band at N.C. Central. His future plans entail using his degree toward making a record label and making positive music.

While in the band at Rocky Mount High School, Andrews participated in the University Of South Carolina’s Honor Band, Nash County Honors Band as the principal saxophonist and created his own electronic music.

The Carlton D. Stevenson Scholarship is made available from proceeds of The Annual Carlton D. Stevenson Charity Golf Event. The scholarship is awarded to a Rocky Mount High School Band graduating senior that has been a member of the band program for two years.

This scholarship is open to all senior band members. The recipient of the scholarship most also be entering a postsecondary program in the fall immediately after graduating.

Students seeking information on how to apply for the scholarship next year should contact their school counselor.

#Electronic Music#Music Industry#Jazz#School Band#Education#N C Central University
Rocky Mount, NC
