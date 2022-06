MONDAY, June 27 — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor proposed today asking voters to approve a $175 million facility to house the Police and Fire departments as well as the 54-A District Court, to be paid for with a 3.9 mill tax increase over 30 years. That would raise taxes $153 a year for the average homeowner in the city, Schor said.

LANSING, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO