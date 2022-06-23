ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm, isolated storms Thursday; cooler weekend

9News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps warm into the lower 90s Thursday...

9News

Saturday Morning Prep Rally (6/25/22)

DENVER — While the prep sports season is over, that doesn't mean the Prep Rally is! Watch the 9NEWS Prep Rally all summer long as Scotty Gange celebrates the incredible 2021-22 schoolyear and a few other surprises!. This morning, Gange celebrates the very best moments of the 9NEWS Swag...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Forest Service closes park in Colorado next to planned Rainbow Gathering

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15. The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park. The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7. “The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Best Thing to Happen in Denver Since Sliced Bread

Attention, carb addicts. Meet baking wizard Zach Martinucci, founder of Rebel Bread. It’s no wonder Zach Martinucci calls his Denver bakery, which he opened in October 2018, Rebel Bread: It’s anything but bread as usual. Offerings at the community bakery and bread school range from cranberry cinnamon sourdough to chocolate ciabatta studded with dark chocolate chunks, cocoa powder, virgin olive oil and sea salt. Baking is in his genes: His father’s cousin owns a French bakery in the Bay Area, La Châtaigne, where Martinucci learned to bake sourdough. “I fell in love with baking and was baking a bunch of bread in my college apartment and selling it to neighbors and baking flavored breads based off of my friends’ personalities,” he says. “I called them ‘persona loaves.’ We’d sit down with friends and say, ‘How does Lena show up in the world? Well, she’s kind of nutty and she’s got a spicy side, or she’s salty, or whatever … which would turn into a spicy pecan cranberry bread. It was a fun experiment.” Not long after finishing his de facto bread master’s at the San Francisco Baking Institute, he beelined to Denver and opened Rebel Bread. Read on to learn all the reasons why we (ahem) loaf him.
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
9News

Los Dos Potrillos plans new Colorado location

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 separate shootings leaves 3 injured in Denver

Three people were shot in separate incidents across Denver on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department. The first shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 47th Avenue in the city's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. Police had not...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
9News

Denver museum's IMAX theater to close for renovations

DENVER — The Phipps IMAX Theater at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS) is getting some upgrades. The museum said the entire theater area will undergo a "major facelift" requiring the theater to be closed for months. The renovations will include a new lobby entrance with new...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any...
DENVER, CO
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
9News

3 injured in shooting at Aurora park

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a park in Aurora Monday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at City Park at 16th Avenue and Dayton Street. The victims, two men and a woman, were all taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Shooting leaves one dead in Sun Valley neighborhood

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood on Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The Denver Police Department announced the shooting on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. Officers located two people who...
DENVER, CO

