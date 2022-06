Weezer are heading to Broadway. In celebration of the four-EP Sznz project, the band will launch a residency that will run September 13-18 at the Broadway Theatre in New York. Today, Weezer have also released the next installment of their EP series. Listen to Sznz: Summer EP below. Plus, watch the band play the new EP’s “Records” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO